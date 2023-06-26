Following his dominant win at UFC Jacksonville, Ilia Topuria has emerged as the next real contender at 145 pounds. Social media has already gone into a frenzy trying to predict the next move for Topuria and many fans believe he has the perfect skill set to dethrone Alexander Volkanovski as champion. Ilia Topuria follows that sentiment wholly and believes he'd have it easy against Volk. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

Ilia Topuria beat No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett handily last Saturday as he scored the unanimous decision victory for the five-round main event. He cemented himself as the next worthy contender for a title and can comfortably wait for things to play out at the top. Alexander Volkanovski still has to face Yair Rodriguez to unify the featherweight belt, so Topuria may be waiting for an extended period of time. He's said he won't accept another fight besides Max Holloway in Spain, so it's clear he has his sights set on the biggest fights available.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Topuria was asked what he thought about the prospect of fighting Alexander Volkanovski and how he'd fare against him.

“No f—ing problem. I'm the best in the world. I can beat him in Australia, in Las Vegas, in Miami, in Spain, wherever we go, I beat him. Location is no problem.”

Topuria believes that Volkanovski will be able to retain his belt against Yair Rodriguez at UFC. From there, the Spaniard is confident in his abilities against anyone and believes that he can outclass one of the pound-for-pound best. He certainly has the supreme confidence of a superstar and will continue to grow as one of the most popular figures in the sport if he can attain UFC gold. Following his fight, Topuria gained over 100,000 new followers on social media and is seeing his stock rapidly rise throughout the entire MMA world.