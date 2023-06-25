The UFC Jacksonville main event on Saturday night was a wild and bloody affair, and it was fitting that Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett earned the “Fight of the Night” bonus for their efforts.

UFC Jacksonville post-fight bonuses: Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett wins ‘Fight of the Night’ https://t.co/JpuwAF9xha pic.twitter.com/1WTxBuOqQu — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 24, 2023

The two featherweights went to war for five rounds, exchanging strikes with reckless abandon. Topuria was the more aggressive fighter early on, but Emmett eventually found his range and started to land some heavy shots. The fourth round was the most exciting, as both men were hurt at different points. Topuria was cut open underneath his eye, but he refused to back down. Emmett was also bloodied, but he continued to press forward.

In the end, it was Topuria who got the nod from the judges, winning a unanimous decision after an absolutely dominant performance. Topuria was even rewarded with a 50-42 scorecard which is only the third time that has happened in UFC history. This fight certainly could go down as one of the most entertaining fights of the year.

According to @ESPNStatsInfo, there have only been three other 50-42 scorecards in UFC history: Max Holloway’s win over Calvin Kattar in 2021, Rich Franklin’s victory over David Loiseau in 2006 and Dave Menne’s win over Gil Castillo in 2001. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 24, 2023

In addition to Topuria and Emmett, two other fighters earned post-fight bonuses.

Performance of the Night: Maycee Barber

Performance of the Night: David Onama

Barber put on a dominant performance in her flyweight bout against Amanda Ribas, winning by TKO in round 2 and she has solidified herself as a top-10 fighter in the division after that win. Onama also looked impressive in his return to the octagon against another dangerous finisher in Gabriel Santos. Onama got hurt early and often but he battled through the adversity to end Santos with a beautifully timed uppercut in the second round.

The UFC Jacksonville post-fight bonuses were well-deserved, and all four fighters put on exciting performances. It was a great night of fights, and fans are already looking forward to seeing what these fighters do next.

Here are some additional details about the fights that earned post-fight bonuses: