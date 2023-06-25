The UFC Jacksonville main event on Saturday night was a wild and bloody affair, and it was fitting that Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett earned the “Fight of the Night” bonus for their efforts.
UFC Jacksonville post-fight bonuses: Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett wins ‘Fight of the Night’ https://t.co/JpuwAF9xha pic.twitter.com/1WTxBuOqQu
— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 24, 2023
The two featherweights went to war for five rounds, exchanging strikes with reckless abandon. Topuria was the more aggressive fighter early on, but Emmett eventually found his range and started to land some heavy shots. The fourth round was the most exciting, as both men were hurt at different points. Topuria was cut open underneath his eye, but he refused to back down. Emmett was also bloodied, but he continued to press forward.
In the end, it was Topuria who got the nod from the judges, winning a unanimous decision after an absolutely dominant performance. Topuria was even rewarded with a 50-42 scorecard which is only the third time that has happened in UFC history. This fight certainly could go down as one of the most entertaining fights of the year.
According to @ESPNStatsInfo, there have only been three other 50-42 scorecards in UFC history: Max Holloway’s win over Calvin Kattar in 2021, Rich Franklin’s victory over David Loiseau in 2006 and Dave Menne’s win over Gil Castillo in 2001.
— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 24, 2023
In addition to Topuria and Emmett, two other fighters earned post-fight bonuses.
- Performance of the Night: Maycee Barber
- Performance of the Night: David Onama
Barber put on a dominant performance in her flyweight bout against Amanda Ribas, winning by TKO in round 2 and she has solidified herself as a top-10 fighter in the division after that win. Onama also looked impressive in his return to the octagon against another dangerous finisher in Gabriel Santos. Onama got hurt early and often but he battled through the adversity to end Santos with a beautifully timed uppercut in the second round.
The UFC Jacksonville post-fight bonuses were well-deserved, and all four fighters put on exciting performances. It was a great night of fights, and fans are already looking forward to seeing what these fighters do next.
Here are some additional details about the fights that earned post-fight bonuses:
- Maycee Barber vs. Amanda Ribas: Ribas was the aggressor from the start, and she landed some heavy shots in the first round but Barber stood her ground and fought back into the fight cutting her open midway through the first round. Ribas came out strong in round two much like round one and even got the takedown but once Barber made it back to her feet she put a beating on Ribas after she landed a head kick that dropped her and subsequently finished her with follow-up shots on the mat.
- David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos: This was a back-and-forth war between two highly skilled featherweight contenders. Santos seemed as if he was getting the better of Onama in the first round hurting him on several occasions. Onama was able to battle back in the second round before he hit Santos with a beautifully timed uppercut that just knocked him out and put him back into the win column.
- Ilia Topuria vs. Josh Emmett: Topuria and Emmett put on a thrilling show for the fans. They both landed some big shots, but it was Topuria who was leading the dance for the majority of the fight. There were numerous times that Topuria could have gotten Emmett out of there but Emmett's heart and durability kept him in the fight to the very end. Ultimately, Topuria was able to just piece up Emmett for the entirety of the fight en route to a dominant decision victory.