The Illinois basketball program is coming off a stellar 2023-24 season. The Illini won the Big 10 championship and advanced to March Madness' Elite 8 bracket. Nevertheless, the team is experiencing some college basketball transfer portal movement, with Coleman Hawkins being another development. Hawkins posted an elaborate social media message explaining his portal decision to calm fans down.
Coleman Hawkins explains Illinois basketball portal move
Hawkins explained that his move to enter the college basketball transfer portal strategically aids him if injury prevents him from proceeding forward with his NBA plan.
“Illini nation,” Hawkins began on X. “My intention is 100% to stay in the [NBA] Draft and I am fully focused on that process. I wanted to make sure I take every opportunity to protect myself in case of injury or any unforeseen circumstances down the road.”
“With the recent NCAA rule change regarding grad transfers, and the May 1st deadline approaching, entering the portal gives me the best chance to protect myself in those instances and maximize my opportunities as I go through the pre-draft process,” Hawkins added.
“I love the University of Illinois and am proud to be earning my degree here. I'm forever indebted to Coach Underwood and loved playing for him throughout my college career. This was truly one of the best years of my life, and no matter what the future holds, Illinois will always be home.”
Coleman Hawkins will continue his aspirations to play in the NBA and is entering the college basketball transfer portal as a precautionary measure. However, to make sure Illini fans knew he was not trying to forsake the program, he added the caption “Relax, lol” to his lengthy X post.
Hawkins was huge in Illinois' March Madness and regular season run. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 2023-24. Hopefully, his professional plans work out after an impressive four years in the Big 10 with Illinois.
Illinois basketball looks to reload for 2024-25
Brad Underwood's squad finished the 2023-24 season with a 29-9 record, headlined by their Big 10 title over Wisconsin and Elite 8 March Madness showing. The Illini hoped to advance deeper in the NCAA Tournament, but Underwood was still proud of the team.
“Great season. Tough ending. But man, I'm so blessed. I'm truly blessed that I got to coach this group. Today wasn't what any of us expected. With that being said, I might be the most blessed person in college basketball today,” Underwood said, per CBS Sports.
Underwood said the 2023-24 group was his “favorite to coach.” However, with the way things look, the head coach's next team might exceed his expectations.
Illinois ranks 20th in the nation for its Class of 2024 recruiting efforts, per 247 Sports. If the Illini can hold on to some of its contributors from their Elite 8 run and develop their incoming talent, they could have another impressive year in store.
Of course, things will not get easier in the Big 10. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are bringing in the fourth-best recruiting class in the country, while Missouri sits right behind them at fifth. Rest assured these teams will be hungry for an improved conference and NCAA Tournament showing in 2024-25.
All in all, Illinois has a chance to be great again if their team meshes well. Will the Illini stay at the top of the Big 10 in 2025?