The Louisville basketball team defeated Kentucky 96-88 on Tuesday night. Mikel Brown Jr. led the way with 29 points and five assists in what was a crucial win. Louisville sent a statement with the victory. Brown, however, had a statement of his own following the game, via The Field of 68.

“Louisville is back, 100 percent,” Brown said. “The University of Louisville is back.”

It was a disappointing defeat for Kentucky to say the least. Nevertheless, it was a competitive affair between the teams. In the end, Brown and the Cardinals simply played a better overall game en route to the victory.

Article Continues Below

Brown, 19, is a rising star. Through three games played this season, he is averaging 19.3 points, 6.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per outing. The 6-foot-5 guard is also connecting on 51.5 percent of his field goal attempts. He is capable of also finding the bottom of the net from deep, however, he is shooting just 31.6 percent from beyond the arc so far.

Nevertheless, it has been a strong overall start to the new campaign for Brown. With him on the roster, the Louisville basketball program surely feels confident in their chances of making a competitive run. The Cardinals are now 3-0 overall and they have no shortage of momentum following their big game against the Wildcats.

Next up for Mikel Brown Jr. and Louisville is a Saturday matchup against Ohio. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 PM EST in a contest the Cardinals will expect to win. However, they must keep their foot on the gas in order to avoid a possible upset.