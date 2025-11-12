It's been two years since Mike Krzyzewski stepped down as the longtime head coach of Duke basketball. Obviously, it is hard for anyone to duplicate what he did, including winning five national championships and raising Duke's profile.

On Tuesday, Duke played Army at West Point. The fact that the Blue Devils won convincingly, 114-59, was inconsequential. Without question, the biggest highlight came when Coach K was recognized with a special honor in his name from his original stomping ground.

Dropped a banner for the 🐐 here at Christl Arena! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TEqAbvYfhA — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

A banner was draped in his name as the winningest head coach in Division 1 NCAA men's basketball history with 1,202 wins.

Coach K graduated from West Point in 1969 and was the captain of the basketball team. From 1975 to 1980, he was their head coach, per Jackson Wang of Spectrum News 1.

“Fifty years later, and all the success we’ve had, it’s really a result of the foundation and everything I learned here at the Academy as a leader, but also here at the academy as a coach,” Krzyzewski said in a pregame statement. “I want you to know that I’m so very proud to be a graduate of this university.”

Article Continues Below

In retirement, Coach K remains present in the world of college basketball.

Before Duke, Coach K was a product of Bobby Knight at West Point

As a player, Coach K learned how to coach by absorbing the fierceness of the one and only Bobby Knight, who coached him at West Point.

Along the way, Knight became a mentor for Coach K through the years. On the sidelines, Coach K exeduded many of the same mannerisms and exploits that made Knight a legend.

Granted, Coach K didn't throw a chair across the court or grab one of his players by the neck, but he knew how to bring the heat. As a result, he knew what it took to win.