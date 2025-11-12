The Oregon Ducks are one of those college basketball squads that you can always rely on. Dana Altman always has the Ducks ready to compete; that is why they have a history of making deep runs in the NCAA Tournament.

To begin the 2025-26 season, the Ducks are 2-0, but not after playing some competitive games against Hawaii and Rice. Oregon escaped a potential loss to Hawaii with a 60-59 win to open the campaign. After that win, the Ducks hosted Rice. The Owls kept the fight for the entire game and only lost by four. Rice led by five at halftime, and they almost upset the Ducks as well.

Despite that, Oregon is 2-0, looking to win a third in a row against South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits are 2-1 and are coming off a loss to Northern Iowa.

Oregon is hoping one of its star players is available tonight for this contest. Devon Pryor is dealing with a lower-body injury and is a game-time decision, according to Jon Rothstein.

“Source: Oregon’s Devon Pryor (lower body) will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game against South Dakota State. Averages 4.5 PPG and 6.0 RPG.”

Pryor is a 6-foot-7 forward who transferred in from Texas. During his last two seasons at Texas, Pryor started only two games. In two games this season, Pryor was the starting three/small forward. Oregon has a ton of size with Nate Bittle (7-foot) at center and Kwame Evans Jr. (6-foot-10) at the four. Evans Jr. dodged a bullet with an injury update.

The Ducks will take on Oregon State at home next Monday before heading to Las Vegas to participate in the second annual Players Era Tournament. Oregon will battle with No. 22 Auburn in the first game, and then take on San Diego State in the second game the following day.