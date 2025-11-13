The Purdue Boilermakers entered the season as the preseason No. 1 team in the country, and head coach Matt Painter is making sure Purdue stays on top for years to come. Painter just landed another massive recruiting commitment, keeping the program's tradition of elite big men alive.

The Boilermakers have secured a commitment from 2026 7-foot center Sinan Huan, a four-star prospect originally from China who currently attends Georgetown Prep in Maryland.

Huan, who hails from Beijing, chose Purdue over the Illinois Fighting Illini and Ohio State Buckeyes after visiting campus in early September. The four-star prospect ranks in the top 100 nationally and sits among the top 10 centers in his class.

Sinan Huan continues Purdue's big man tradition

This commitment is huge for the Boilermakers' future. Purdue has built its identity around dominant centers, churning out NBA prospects like AJ Hammons, Isaac Haas, and, most recently, Zach Edey. Huan fits that mold perfectly as a mobile rim protector with soft hands and solid finishing ability around the basket.

At the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, Huan put up 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and an impressive 5.0 blocks per game while shooting over 55 percent from the field. Those numbers showed he can compete against elite competition while protecting the paint at a high level.

The Boilermakers are off to a strong start this season. Fletcher Loyer made history in the season opener by becoming the 10th player in program history to hit 200 career three-pointers. Loyer and Braden Smith have led Purdue to convincing wins in their first two games at Mackey Arena.

Huan joins a 2026 class that already includes Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber, and Rivers Knight. This group gives Painter another wave of talent to work with as he looks to maintain Purdue's status as a national championship contender. The center will provide the rim protection and vertical spacing that has become a staple of Purdue basketball under Painter's system.