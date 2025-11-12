The 2025 North Carolina basketball team has the potential to rebound from its disappointing finish in the previous year. They have already proven a lot, with a big win against Kansas at home. The biggest issue for the Tar Heels last year was their struggle with consistency, which prevented them from securing key wins. They have already achieved a big win, but now they need to maintain that consistency, even with Seth Trimble breaking his arm.

This is a big year for North Carolina basketball under Hubert Davis because they need to prove they can be a consistent tournament team under him after he replaced Roy Williams. The Tar Heels responded to beating Kansas by 13 points with another 15-point win over Radford, and Davis said that he was really proud of the way they responded.

“I was really proud of the team,” Davis said. “This is a new team. We have 11 new guys, and I talked to them at great length in regards to reacting and responding, coming off of Friday (the Kansas victory), and that when you have success, those are the times that you have to dive even deeper into the discipline and details that have allowed you to be successful. And so to be able to do that and to play against a really good Radford team, to be out of rhythm, to have different lineups, and to figure out a way to come away with a win, that’s something.”

The Tar Heels got in on the great freshman class this season by picking up a commitment from five-star power forward Caleb Wilson. He has instantly become the best player for the Tar Heels this season, averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and three assists on a 60% field goal percentage.

Henri Veesar has also been a key player for North Carolina after transferring from Arizona. He plays with Wilson, and the Tar Heels utilize a two-big-man approach that has been working so far this season.

It's very early in the season, but this year's North Carolina team has the makings of one that could break through for Davis; however, time will tell.