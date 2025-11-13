New York Mets decision-makers face a defining winter as Pete Alonso's free agency, Scott Boras comments, Mets offseason plans, and the MLB General Managers Meetings have all collided in Las Vegas at once. The club’s choice on its slugger will shape payroll, defense, and long-term direction. The decision the Mets make on bringing back Alonso will be central to how the team approaches its offseason strategy and future path.

The super agent made his point early and often. He framed the seventh-year veteran as the middle-order force contenders want and suggested that several bidders are already preparing to jump in. The message put heat on the Mets while widening the market.

In a clip posted by SNYTV on X (formerly known as Twitter), Boras addressed Alonso’s priorities as well as the demand for a premier right-handed bat. The 73-year-old agent spoke to the player’s mindset and the leverage of his market position.

“I think Pete at this point in his career, he's about winning, no doubt. Had that question a lot. There's no doubt that Pete's pursuers are prime to pay the power piper. Pete picked a perfect period to play preeminently at really a primary position. A playoff-parched plethora will pounce to participate in the polar plunge.”

Boras’s cadence aside, the substance remains clear. Alonso opted out of his two-year deal and entered the market without a qualifying-offer drag, a shift that boosts his value and widens the field of suitors. It also puts added pressure on the Mets leadership to decide how far they are willing to go.

Mets GM and president of baseball operations David Stearns has stressed the need to improve run prevention, a stance that has fueled talk of the 30-year-old slugger taking more DH reps if he returns. Adjusting his workload that way could ease first-base concerns as the club weighs its path forward. Owner Steve Cohen has handled difficult negotiations with Boras before, and another showdown now seems poised to shape this MLB offseason.