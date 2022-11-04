After entering the 2022 season unranked, the Illinois Fighting Illini are making some noise in the college football world. They are currently 7-1, including 4-1 in the Big Ten. While Purdue is a close contender, it is difficult to see the West Division escaping from the Fighting Illini’s hands.

Illinois is on a hot streak, winning its last six games. The initial College Football Playoff rankings have the Fighting Illini at No. 16. On the other hand, Purdue is 5-3 and just 3-2 in conference play, including losses to now high-ranked teams such as Penn State and Syracuse.

The teams are set to face off on November 12th, which could determine their fate for the rest of the season. With that being said, here are two reasons why Illinois will prevail and advance to the Big Ten Championship Game over Purdue.

2. Illinois has an elite defense

One of the biggest reasons why the Fighting Illini are 7-1 is their elite defense. They have the No. 1 defense in the nation, allowing just 224.5 total yards of offense per game. Illinois has also only allowed six touchdowns, the best mark in the nation.

Notably, the team has held opponents to 10 or fewer points in six opportunities, including three out of its five Big Ten matchups this season.

On the other hand, Purdue allows 352.8 yards per game. The Boilermakers are behind schools such as the 4-4 Miami Hurricanes and Temple Owls, who recently lost to the UCF Knights 70-13. They have also allowed teams to score 30-plus points four times, which includes all of their three losses in 2022.

That area certainly is setting the Fighting Illini and Boilermakers apart. Illinois is winning games due to its strong defensive presence. As it is set to face the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines later this season, that unit will play a huge role in the contest.

While they might still lose to the Wolverines, the Fighting Illini should still get the job done in their other games, especially with the continuing to dominate.

1. Their head-to-head matchup will be played in Illinois

In the end, what might determine the winner of the Big Ten West is the head-to-head contest between the Fighting Illini and Boilermakers. With Illinois playing Michigan and Purdue having an easier schedule, they should have pretty similar records by the end of the year.

That gives their rivalry for the Purdue Cannon Trophy even more importance. Whoever wins the game will take a huge step toward the conference championship game. Luckily for the Fighting Illini, they will have a big advantage even before the opening kickoff.

The teams will play at the Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. The Fighting Illini are undefeated at home this season and two of the Boilermakers’ losses have come on the road. Since it is a rivalry game with serious postseason implications, it would not be a surprise to see a packed house for Illinois.

Earlier this season, in the contest versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 45,683 fans filled Memorial Stadium. It was the highest attendance for an Illinois Homecoming game in almost a decade, according to Assistant Director of Athletics Brett Moore.

Do not be surprised to see the stadium even more packed for a rivalry game with Purdue than it was for homecoming. The pressure from the Fighting Illini fans should play a key role in the matchup, increasing the chances of an Illinois victory. If that happens, the team will most likely clinch the Big Ten West over Purdue regardless of what happens against Michigan.