By James Kay · 2 min read

Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood was not happy after his team looked flat in their loss to unranked Penn State. It was the second conference loss the No. 17 Illini suffered this season (though the team did beat No. 2 Texas the game before). Underwood lit into his team’s “lack of leadership” during the postgame press conference.

“From the very first play they scored to the two practices before this game, completely unacceptable. The lack of leadership on this team is zero, it is none. Inexcusable,” Underwood said. “We have been atrocious in practice, maybe the two worst days of practice leading up to a game I’ve been part of and that’s leadership. Plain and simple, leadership. Put it bold damn print, leadership, lack of. And no effort, that’s what happens in this league when you have none of that.”

Underwood went as far as to make a fart noise into the microphone when asked how his team played.

“That’s what I thought of that today,” he said.

Senior Terrence Shannon Jr. took to Twitter to support his head coach after the loss.

We got the best coach in the country remember that , he’s going to get the best out of his players at all times. See you’ll Saturday🟠🔵 — Terrence Shannon Jr (@Sn1per_T) December 11, 2022

“We got the best coach in the country remember that , he’s going to get the best out of his players at all times. See you’ll Saturday.”