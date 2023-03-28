Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Add Illinois basketball player Jayden Epps to the list of surprising names that are entering the transfer portal. After one season with the Illinois basketball program, Epps has announced his decision to pursue other options for the 2023-2024 season.

“I am thankful for my coaches for giving me the opportunity to play Illinois basketball, as well as my trainers and support staff who have contributed to my development during my time here,” Jayden Epps said in a statement shared on social media, also thanking his teammates and the Illinois fans.

“After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I am confident that this is the best decision for my future and personal growth.

Epps was ranked 88th on ESPN’s list of top 100 recruits in 2022. As a freshman, Epps averaged 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

The Illinois guard saw his playing time increase as the season moved along. Epps scored in double figures in eight of the last 10 regular-season games. Epps, however, barely saw the court in the postseason. The freshman played just two minutes in Illinois’ only Big Ten Tournament game. When Arkansas eliminated Illinois from the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Epps was limited to two points in six minutes.

Illinois’s top two scorers, Terrence Shannon Jr and G Matthew Mayer, were both seniors. Freshman guard Skyy Clark and first-year forward Ty Rodgers were top-55 recruits in last year’s class. Clark entered the transfer portal and is headed to Louisville.

Illinois went 20-13. It’s been 18 years since the Fighting Illini reached the second weekend of March Madness.