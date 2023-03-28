As the NCAA Tournament winds down, most college basketball fans have their attention on the Final Four, and rightfully so. This Final Four may be the weirdest we’ve ever seen, with three teams making their debut in the event. This unlikely group of teams is emblematic of the sheer chaos and excitement of March Madness. With all that excitement, though, it’s easy to forget that everyone else is already in the offseason. Right now, the focus of the offseason is definitely the transfer portal.

Even though the season is still going, there are several star players that have entered the portal looking for new homes. So, without further ado, here are the 10 best college basketball players currently in the transfer portal.

10. Jamison Battle, G, Minnesota

This isn’t Battle’s first rodeo in the transfer portal. The Minnesota native began his collegiate career at George Washington in 2019, then transferred closer to home in the 2021 offseason. Now, he’s planning on spending his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

Battle was terrific in his first season with the Golden Gophers, averaging 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds on 45% shooting from the field. He took a step back this season, though, averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds on 37.1% shooting. If he can rediscover his form from previous seasons, he would be an excellent addition to any team.

9. Kario Oquendo, G, Georgia

Oquendo first made his way to Georgia out of junior college, transferring from Florida Southwestern. The 6-foot-4 guard had a strong debut season for the Bulldogs in 2021-22, averaging 15.2 points on 45.3% shooting. Even though Georgia’s record was much better this season, Oquendo took a step back statistically, averaging 12.7 points on 39.2% shooting. Still, he makes electric plays regularly and has the tools to succeed in the right system.

8. Caleb Love, G, North Carolina

Definitely the most recognizable name on this list, Love was a three-year starter at North Carolina and helped the Tar Heels reach the National Championship Game last year. His NCAA Tournament run was particularly impressive, scoring over 20 points in three games. Although UNC struggled this season, Love averaged a career-high 16.7 points and 3.7 rebounds. He’s certainly leaving an impressive legacy behind in Chapel Hill.

7. Joseph Girard III, G, Syracuse

Girard has been a solid starter for Syracuse for four years now. This season, he averaged a career-high 16.4 points on 40.3% shooting from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arch. In the preseason, he earned a spot on the watch list for the Jerry West Award, which recognizes the top shooting guard in college basketball.

6. Amaree Abram, G, Ole Miss

Unlike others on this list, Abram is here more for his potential rather than his previous production. Abram didn’t play a huge role as a freshman for Ole Miss, averaging just eight points, two rebounds and two assists. However, the fact that he is just a freshman means he still has plenty of room to grow, and should develop into an impact player with time.

5. Fardaws Aimaq, C, Texas Tech

Aimaq, a 6-foot-11 center from Vancouver, is no stranger to the transfer portal. He began his career at Mercer, then played two years at Utah Valley before transferring to Texas Tech last year. His season with the Red Raiders didn’t exactly go as planned, as injuries limited him to just 11 games and he averaged 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds. That size alone does make him a solid big man, so he should fit in with most teams.

4. Dalton Knecht, F, Northern Colorado

This season was Knecht’s first as a full-time starter, and he took advantage of the opportunity. He was a dynamic threat for the Bears, averaging 20.2 points per game. If he can land on a power-conference team and maintain that production, he could be a college basketball star.

3. Jameer Nelson Jr., G, Delaware

Nelson is another player who is familiar with the portal, as he started his career at George Washington before transferring to Delaware in 2021. Son of former NBA player Jameer Nelson, Nelson Jr. had easily his best season in 2022-23, averaging 20.6 points per game. He is on the smaller side, but his offensive abilities are undeniable.

2. Taran Armstrong, G, California Baptist

Armstrong’s 2022-23 season was a bit of a disappointment, averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and five assists. However, he is still a 6-foot-5 guard with great intangibles and basketball IQ. With a better team around him, he could be a special player.

1. Kel’el Ware, C, Oregon

Ware is a former top-10 high school recruit and 247Sports’ lone five-star transfer currently in this class. He didn’t play that much as a freshman, only starting four games and averaging 6.6 points. Once he develops more, though, he should be a star and a surefire NBA pick.