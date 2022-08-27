‘I’m not the Wimbledon champion’: Elena Rybakina gets brutally honest on win ahead of US Open

Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon win in London should’ve been her crowning moment. The Kazakhstani tennis star battled her way to the top of the competition, winning her first Major title. This was a dream come true for Rybakina. In a perfect world, she would be on top of the tennis world.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Ahead of the US Open, Serena Williams’ swan song looms over Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon win. The lack of attention is not what miffs the Kazakhstani star, though: it’s the lack of tour points following her Wimbledon win without being able to enjoy her glory. Rybakina admits that she doesn’t even feel like a champion sometimes. (via New York Post)

“It was my dream to win Wimbledon,’’ Rybakina said. “It’s [a] pity. I feel like actually I’m not the Wimbledon champion. It takes time to realize, but when you’re going from tournament to tournament, this is how you feel.’’

Prior to the start of the tournament, Wimbledon decided to ban Russians from participating in the event amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In response, the WTA and the ATP designated the tournament as an “exhibition”. Essentially, it meant that Rybakina’s win didn’t help her chances in any of the prestigious tours.

Now, the Kazakhstani star isn’t even the biggest story heading into the US Open. Serena Williams has previously announced that she will be retiring after the New York tournament. Because of that, Elena Rybakina’s name has fallen under the radar. However, she’s ready to remind the world why she became the youngest Wimbledon women’s champion since 2011.