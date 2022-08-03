‘I’m still breathless by the Soto trade’: Rival GMs lose their minds over Nationals-Padres Juan Soto blockbuster

The MLB Trade Deadline has now come and gone, but it didn’t conclude without some big moves. The most notable of the bunch was Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto heading to the San Diego Padres alongside Josh Bell in exchange for a bevy of top prospects who profile to be future All-Stars.

Rival GMs truly couldn’t believe what the Padres pulled off. Here are some of the reactions, via MLB.com.

“It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” a GM said. “Then again, when a team acquires Juan Soto, maybe that counts for a whole bunch of ‘impact’ moves.”

“Wow,” another AL GM said. “Highest impact trade I’ve ever seen. [Nats GM Mike] Rizzo did a great job maximizing the return.”

One anonymous executive was left “breathless” by the trade.

“I’m still breathless by the Juan Soto trade,” an AL executive said. “The Nats insisted they were going to get an unprecedented return or not move him — and they got an unprecedented return. Have to give [Padres GM] A.J. [Preller] credit for collecting that kind of talent and also for being bold enough to trade it away. They have as much star power as anyone I can remember.”

Truly a historic deadline for San Diego. Not only did they get Juan Soto and Josh Bell, but A.J. Preller also went out and acquired Brandon Drury and Josh Hader, once one of the game’s best closers. The Padres arguably have just as much or more talent than the Los Angeles Dodgers now, and the hope is these moves can be enough to get them past LA in the playoffs. If Fernando Tatis Jr. comes back and plays at the level from pre-injury, it’s going to be scary hours.

Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Tatis in the same lineup. Sounds unfair, doesn’t it?