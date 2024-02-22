PFL vs Bellator: Champs continues with the co-main event fight between Impa Kassanganay and Johnny Eblen in the middleweight division. Kassanganay is coming off his PFL championship victory while winning each of the last six fights meanwhile, Eblen is still undefeated winning all 14 of his fights while capturing Bellator's middleweight championship. With that said, check out our PFL-Bellator odds series for our Kasanganay-Elben prediction and pick.
Impa Kassanganay (15-3) had a historic run to his PFL World Title after hitting a rough patch to end his UFC career. He went on a 5-0 run before facing off against Josh Silveira in the PFL World Championship who he dominated for the full 25 minutes. Now, Kasanganay is looking to do one better and that is to take out the undefeated phenom that is Johnny Eblen this weekend at PFL vs. Bellator.
Johnny Eblen (14-0) is the American Top Team product who fought his way to the Bellator Middleweight Championship when he got his shot with the promotion at 4-0. Eblen has dominated the best that Bellator has to offer like long-reigning champion Gegard Mousasi but his last win was his most dominant when he finished Fabian Edwards in the third round. Eblen will be looking to continue his dominance when he takes on Impa Kasanganay in his PFL-Bellator debut.
Here are the PFL-Bellator Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL-Bellator Odds: Impa Kasanganay-Johnny Elben Odds
Impa Kasanganay: +365
Johnny Elben: -465
Over 2.5 rounds: -215
Under 2.5 rounds: +175
Why Impa Kasanganay Will Win
In the upcoming highly anticipated middleweight bout, Impa Kasanganay is poised to showcase his exceptional skill set and secure a victory over Johnny Eblen. Kasanganay, known for his dynamic striking and well-rounded abilities, possesses the tools necessary to outclass his opponent and emerge triumphant.
Kasanganay's striking prowess sets him apart. With a background in kickboxing and a diverse arsenal of striking techniques, he has demonstrated the ability to dictate the stand-up exchanges in his previous fights. His fluid movement, precise striking, and effective use of range give him a significant advantage in the striking department against Eblen. Kasanganay's well-rounded skill set makes him a formidable force inside the cage. His proficiency in grappling and wrestling provides him with the ability to dictate the pace of the fight and control the positioning. This versatility will allow him to adapt to Eblen's game plan and neutralize any potential threats posed by his opponent.
Kasanganay's mental fortitude and resilience cannot be overlooked. He has consistently displayed a high fight IQ and the ability to remain composed under pressure. This mental strength will be a key factor in overcoming Eblen's aggression and maintaining control throughout the fight.
Why Johnny Elben Will Win
In the upcoming middleweight clash, Johnny Eblen is poised to assert his dominance and secure a victory over Impa Kasanganay. Eblen, known for his exceptional wrestling pedigree and relentless pressure, possesses the tools necessary to overcome his opponent and emerge victorious in what promises to be a compelling showdown.
Eblen's wrestling prowess sets him apart. With a decorated collegiate wrestling background and a proven track record of controlling his opponents on the mat, he possesses the ability to dictate the terms of engagement and stifle Kasanganay's offensive output. His relentless takedown attempts and suffocating top control make him a formidable force in the grappling realm.
Eblen's physicality and strength provide him with a significant advantage in the clinch and close-quarters exchanges. His ability to impose his will and wear down his opponents over the course of the fight has been a hallmark of his success inside the cage. Against Kasanganay, Eblen's physical attributes will play a pivotal role in nullifying his opponent's striking and imposing his game plan.
Final Impa Kasanganay-Johnny Elben Prediction & Pick
This is a fantastic fight in the middleweight division between these two fighters who are red-hot in their respective divisions. Kasanganay moved up to the light heavyweight division when he came into the PFL but is now moving back down to middleweight, his natural weight class, to take on Bellator's middleweight champion Johnny Eblen. Eblen meanwhile, has looked downright unbeatable during his time in Bellator and he is looking to keep his undefeated streak alive when he makes his debut in the PFL SmartCage debut this weekend.
Ultimately, this is going to be a very close contested fight between these high-level competitors but it's going to be Eblen's pressure and grappling that's the difference maker in this fight that he will utilize to stifle the quickness and the power of Kasanganay to control him for the vast majority of the fight to get the nod on the judge's scorecards.
Final Impa Kasanganay-Johnny Elben Prediction & Pick: Johnny Elben (-465), Over 2.5 Rounds (-215)