Indiana basketball legend Bob Knight has reportedly been in the hospital since Friday evening, according to a recent email sent to former players for the program. Via wdrb.com:

“PRAYERS FOR COACH KNIGHT

DEAR MBB ALUMNI:

Please join us in sending prayers to coach Knight and his family. Coach Knight was admitted to the hospital Friday evening and is currently recovering from an acute illness. The family’s hope is to have him back home soon.”

It does sound like Coach Knight is going to be just fine but regardless, it’s a scary situation. Knight was regularly seen at Hoosiers games this season where he watched one of his ex-players Mike Woodson coach IU.

Bob Knight is a literal icon in Bloomington. He was in charge of Indiana basketball from 1971 to 2000, capturing three national titles in the process in 1976, 1981, and 1987. After getting let go in the fall of 2000, Knight went on to coach at Texas Tech from 2001 to 2009 before eventually calling it quits. Knight is the winningest coach in NCAA history with 902 victories. He also worked for ESPN as an analyst. Knight was known for his fiery antics courtside and never shied away from letting his players or the referees feel his wrath.

Now 82 years old, Knight has dealt with health problems since moving back to Bloomington a few years back. All of his former players, family, and colleagues will be praying Knight pulls through and returns home shortly.

We’ll continue to provide updates on Bob Knight’s health when they’re available.