Nebraska basketball received an injury update on Rienk Mast ahead of Wednesday's big game against Indiana basketball.

Nebraska basketball's Rienk Mast received an injury update ahead of Wednesday's game versus Indiana, per Robin Washut of On3.

“Fred Hoiberg says Rienk Mast did contact work in Tuesday's practice and held up well. He'll be a game-time decision vs. Indiana on Wednesday night,” Washut wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Wednesday's game projects to be a competitive affair. Indiana enters the contest sporting a 10-3 record, while Nebraska is 11-2. Both teams have performed well and it will be intriguing to see which side emerges victorious.

Mast, a 22-year-old, is averaging 13 points per game on 46 percent field goal shooting so far during the 2023-24 season. He is also averaging 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 steals for Nebraska. It goes without saying, but Mast's final status Wednesday could go a long way in determining the outcome of the game.

Nebraska-Indiana game outlook

For Nebraska, Brice Williams leads the way with 13.7 points per game. Mast leads in rebounds and assists per contest.

Juwan Gary leads Nebraska with 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He's also been a scoring threat, averaging 13.3 points per game. Nebraska's offense runs through Williams, Mast, Gary, and Keisei Tominaga, who are all averaging more than 12 points per game.

For Indiana, Malik Reneau leads in scoring with 16.2 points per game. Kel'el Ware is averaging 14.9 points and a team leading 8.9 rebounds per contest. Other Hoosiers players who have stepped up in 2023-24 include Trey Galloway and Mackenzie Mgbako.

Nebraska should have a good chance of defeating Indiana at home. With that being said, counting the Hoosiers out is always a risky thing to do. And upsets are quite common in the college basketball world.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM EST.