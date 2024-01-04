The ex-NBA coach added the Hoosiers need to address their turnover issues.

Indiana basketball suffered an ugly 86-70 loss to Nebraska basketball on Wednesday. After the game, Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson pointed to their lack of discipline in taking care of the ball and did not hesitate to call out his guards.

“Not turn the ball over,” said Woodson during the post-game press conference. “That would help. We had 19 turnovers and 27 (points off turnovers). I thought that was the difference in the game. You go out on the road, you gotta play differently than you do at home. You gotta defend, you gotta rebounds, and you can’t turn it over. And I thought tonight, that was the biggest problem.

“When I look at the stat sheet and the perimeter play, they outplayed our starting two guards, they were awful tonight. And their two guards were really good, one, two and three.”

Indiana basketball guards Trey Calloway and Xavier Johnson were indeed outplayed by Nebraska's guards. Calloway scored 10 points and committed three turnovers, while Johnson laid a goose egg while turning the ball over four times.

On the other end, they had no answer for Keisei Tominaga. The Japanese lefty dominated the game with a game-high 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-10 from three. Meanwhile, Brice Williams had 15 points, six rebounds, and four steals.

Indiana basketball has been good in taking care of the rock the last couple of seasons. But they've unraveled so far over these last two games, where they have committed 36 turnovers combined.

“Practice has been pretty good,” the ex-NBA coach added. “We preach a lot about not turning it over because that’s huge when you’re winning and losing basketball games.

“Over the last two years we’ve been pretty good in that area, the last two games we’ve exploded the other way in terms of turning the ball over, and that’s just something we somehow gotta fix that, because you can’t beat anybody, especially on the road turning it over 19 times.”