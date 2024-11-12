The Indiana football team improved to 10-0 for the first time in program history on Saturday as they survived a scare against Michigan at home. When the season started, we didn't think we would be talking about the Hoosiers beating the Wolverines this year, and we definitely didn't think that a win in this game for Indiana could somehow lead to concerns for the team. Well, that is where we are at as both of these teams are having very different years than we expected.

Michigan started this game off strong as they got a quick stop and then a long drive that got them into a goal-to-go situation, but they had to settle for three points. That whole sequence lasted about half the first quarter, and the rest of the first half was dominated by the Indiana football team.

Indiana was in control when the second half started as they led 17-3, but Michigan dominated the second half of the game and found a way back in it. Zeke Berry had a huge interception that set up Michigan inside the 10-yard line, but three straight run plays resulted in a field goal to make it 17-6.

The Michigan defense was on fire in the second half and they consistently set the offense up with good opportunities to get back in the game. Indiana couldn't do anything on offense, and that resulted in Michigan being able to get the ball back down 17-6. Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada has missed just one field goal this year and it was because it was blocked, and he was perfect on Saturday. He drilled a 56-yard field goal to make it 17-9, and all of a sudden, it was a one-possession game.

Again, the Wolverines got a huge stop on defense, and the offense got the ball back with a chance to tie it. Michigan had a short field to work with and they were able to punch it in, but the Wolverines missed the two-point conversion that would've tied it.

This was another game that the Michigan football team could've won, and the players did a pretty good job staying in the game, especially on defense. At the end of the day, this game, like many others this season, came down to coaching. The Wolverines found themselves in a position to win the game, but there were too many coaching errors that had a negative impact on things. Sherrone Moore and his staff have to be better.

The Indiana football team found a way to survive this one and they are now 10-0 and in prime position to make the College Football Playoff. However, if they want to beat Ohio State in a couple weeks/have success in the playoff, they need to clean some areas up.

Indiana's offense was a bit of a concern on Saturday

The Indiana football offense played well in the first half on Saturday as they were able to move the ball fairly easily and they had some impressive scoring drives. However, the Hoosiers were completely shut down in the second half of the game as they were only able to muster three points. That is a bit of a concern considering this Michigan defense has struggled this season, and it allowed the Wolverines to get back in the game.

Michigan has potentially four first-round draft picks on their defense, so it's not like Indiana was going up against a unit lacking talent. However, the Wolverines haven't met expectations on that side of the ball this season up until Saturday. That was their best performance of the year, and it's certainly a bit of concern for the Hoosiers because of how other top-10 offenses have looked against Michigan. They have to be better on that side of the ball going forward.

At the end of the day, if you're an Indiana football fan, there is nothing to complain about. Your Hoosiers are 10-0 for the first time in program history and you just beat the defending national champions. Life is good, and enjoy this run.

Week 11 college football recap

This Michigan-Indiana game was certainly one of the more entertaining week 11 games. However, there were a lot of other good games around college football as well that people had their eyes on, and it was another exciting week. Here is a quick recap:

ESPN's College GameDay was in Baton Rouge on Saturday as Alabama and LSU battled it out in a huge SEC clash with big College Football Playoff implications. The Crimson Tide rolled over the Tigers for a 42-13 win. It was never even close.

In the ACC, there were some big upsets last week. Miami is no longer undefeated as they fell on the road against Georgia Tech, and Pitt lost a home game against Virginia to lose their second consecutive contest. It was a tough week for teams at the top.

The Big 12 had some important results this past weekend. First, Iowa State was upset once again as they fell on the road against Kansas. Colorado stayed hot with a huge win on the road against Texas Tech. Lastly, BYU found a way to get it done against Utah in a big rivalry game, and the Cougars remain undefeated.

Moving over to the Big Ten, it was a pretty quiet as everyone took care of business that needed to. The only close call was this Indiana-Michigan game, but the Hoosiers obviously took care of business, and they are 10-0 for the first time in program history.

Lastly, the SEC had a couple big games, one that we have already discussed. Georgia fell on the road against Ole Miss, and Alabama destroyed LSU in Baton Rouge. Other than that, it was a fairly quiet weekend.

Now, we're moving on to week 12, and things are getting more and more intense as each week goes by.