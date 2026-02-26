Running backs have seen their NFL Draft stock as a whole fall in recent years as teams have found ways to get solid production out of that position without spending valuable draft resources on it. However, there are still plenty of examples of backs that were drafted high who are now making a huge impact.

The Lions' offense is driven by Jahmyr Gibbs, who was a first-round pick in 2023. The Falcons took Bijan Robinson in the first round in 2023 as well, and he racked up more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season. Other top running backs in the league right now, such as Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey, were also taken in the first round, so there can still be value in drafting a running back high.

The 2026 running back class isn't a super deep one like we saw last season, but Jeremiyah Love is leading the way at the top as one of the best overall players available at the NFL Draft this April. Love was one of the most electrifying players in all of college football in 2025, racking up 1,652 scrimmage yards and 21 total touchdowns and finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Now, some mock drafts have Love as high as No. 3 overall with the draft approaching and a lack of true blue-chip prospects available. But where are the best spots for Love to land that will take advantage of his talent?

Kansas City Chiefs

It's no secret that the Chiefs' 2025 season was a complete mess, due to injuries, some bad luck and more. The Kansas City defense took a step back, but the most jarring sight was the lack of explosiveness on offense, leading to a humongous burden on the shoulders of Patrick Mahomes before he went down with an ACL injury.

In order to lessen that burden when Mahomes gets back, Kansas City has to improve the running game. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt formed a respectable running back duo last season, but that part of the offense generated next to nothing in terms of explosive plays.

Adding Love to this offense would supercharge the backfield and give Andy Reid a great back to plan around, like he had back in the day with Jamaal Charles and Hunt during his early years. Love would also be a big part of the passing game for the Chiefs, which could really open things up for this offense.

The Chiefs have other needs, specifically at receiver and on the defensive side of the ball. But if Love falls all the way to No. 9, he will be hard for them to turn down as likely the best player available at that spot.

New Orleans Saints

Picking just before the Chiefs are the New Orleans Saints, who will be selecting No. 8 overall in April. The Saints have to be pleasantly surprised with what they got out of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough in 2025, as the Louisville product showed signs of promise that he may be a franchise guy.

Now, New Orleans must be completely focused on building around Shough and making the situation around him as complementary as possible in order to aid his development.

Alvin Kamara used to be one of the best running backs in the NFL, but he is far from a three-down back at this stage of his career. While there is still a role for him on this team, Love is the exact kind of player that can come in and take a majority of the carries while maintaining the explosiveness that Kamara gave the Saints at his best.

New Orleans looks to have hit on a franchise tackle in Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round last season, and Love could be the next piece of what can be a great offense in the not-too-distant future.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are picking all the way up at No. 3 in the draft, which is very high to be taking a running back. However, Arizona has needs all over the roster, so it could opt to take Love if it feels he is the best player available after Fernando Mendoza and maybe Arvell Reese are gone.

Arizona doesn't currently have a running back of the future on the roster, but Love could be just the right man for the job. Mike LaFleur is bringing a new-look offense from the Shanahan-McVay tree to the desert, where the running game will be paramount. Getting an explosive back like Love in the building could give this offense a high floor in his first season.

The Cardinals have an uncertain quarterback situation at the moment, and it appears Kyler Murray is on the way out. The Cardinals might have a stopgap veteran under center in 2026 with no obvious replacements at the top of the draft. Having a weapon like Love to go with a pass-catcher group that is quietly pretty good would create an environment for a quarterback to thrive.