Georgia Bulldogs standout linebacker CJ Allen has officially confirmed a formal pre-draft meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, signaling heavy first-round interest as he prepares for the NFL. Opting out of the physical workouts at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the 20-year-old is choosing to delay his athletic testing, including the vertical leap, broad jump, and agility shuttles, until Georgia’s designated Pro Day.

Regardless, Allen chose the opportunity to also reveal that he models his game after former Georgia great and current Baltimore Ravens All-Pro Roquan Smith, per a post on X by Cowboys beat reporter Joseph Hoyt.

Georgia LB CJ Allen said he had a formal meeting with the Cowboys. He said he models his game after Roquan Smith. pic.twitter.com/Um8E57SHrU — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) February 25, 2026

Operating as the undisputed engine of the Bulldogs' defense, Allen acts as the gridiron equivalent of an elite NBA point guard. Regardless, he will be delighted to hit the same kind of ceiling as Smith.

Since being drafted eighth overall by the Chicago Bears in 2018, Smith has redefined the off-ball linebacker position, securing a historic five-year, $100 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 to become the highest-paid player at his position. Earning his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 2025, Smith has undoubtedly set standards that will be hard for Allen to reach.

During his breakout season, Allen posted a team-leading 88 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks, while also forcing two fumbles. His sideline-to-sideline pursuit speed allows him to sniff out the run game with devastating efficiency, making him a tantalizing prospect, all attributes that may remind fans of Smith.

Over his three-year collegiate career in Athens (2023-2025), Allen amassed an impressive 205 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 10 pass deflections. Currently projected as a late first-round or early second-round pick, the 20-year-old prospect is drawing heavy interest from linebacker-needy franchises like the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos.

However, regardless of where he lands, there is little doubt that Allen has all the ingredients to be an immediate success in the NFL.