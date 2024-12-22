Indiana football suddenly faces a new dilemma in its quarterback room. Kurtis Rourke isn't the only QB leaving Bloomington. So is his backup following the devastating Notre Dame loss.

Tayven Jackson is entering the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.com Saturday. Jackson spent the entire 2024 season playing behind the star QB1 Rourke.

The Hoosiers also will lose an in-state talent. Jackson is from Greenwood, Indiana. But he started his career at Tennessee before heading to IU.

Jackson finished the season completing 23 passes out of 37 attempts. He racked up 349 yards. Jackson tossed four touchdowns with one interception. He also brought a mobile element with his legs. Jackson scored three rushing touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

But his departure comes following a rough night in South Bend. Rourke got held to 215 passing yards, two late touchdown passes but got intercepted inside the red zone on an early IU drive. Rourke and IU received harsh critics for its postseason appearance, including from NFL legend Rob Gronkowski.

Who's left at Indiana after Kurtis Rourke and backup departure?

Indiana will have an overhauled QB room following its epic 11-2 season.

The Hoosiers and head coach Curt Cignetti never signed a single quarterback during the early signing period from Dec. 4-6. But that doesn't mean “Cig” is without any QBs for next season.

He reeled in four-star Tyler Cherry via the 2024 recruiting class. Cherry is another Greenwood native. He emerged as the state of Indiana's sixth-ranked prospect for the 2024 class per 247Sports.

Then there's Alberto Mendoza, who took a redshirt freshman year for IU. Mendoza is the younger brother of Cal QB Fernando Mendoza — who's in the transfer portal.

Cignetti built his first IU team through the portal. Rourke even arrived as a transfer — having starred for Ohio University in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). “Cig” already needs to go portal hunting to fill his QB room.

Rourke is off to the NFL as a future 24-year-old prospect. He not only broke out as a top Big 10 Conference performer, but won the MAC's 2022 MVP trophy.

Fernando Mendoza isn't the only passer seeking a future CFB home. Mikey Keene left Fresno State and is yet to announce his '25 destination. Though he visited IU's Big 10 rival Michigan, per Pete Nakos of On3.com Wednesday. Hauss Hejny of TCU officially became the newest QB entry on Saturday morning, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Evans Chuba of Washington State was another portal entry from Saturday — announcing his decision before 7:30 a.m PT.

Indiana, meanwhile, has welcomed seven portal additions for 2025. Former Big 10 Conference rival Riley Nowakowski of Northwestern is coming to bolster the tight end room as one IU newcomer. Ex-UAB running back Lee Beebe Jr. became the first addition to IU on Dec. 13.