Indiana football is a popular destination for talent now. More five or four-star prospects will view Bloomington as a potential landing spot.

That includes transfer portal players seeking a new home. Head coach Curt Cignetti built his first Hoosiers team with predominantly transfers. But that approach fueled the 11-1 run and College Football Playoff appearance.

IU is game-planning against Notre Dame ahead of its much-anticipated first round battle. Although, Cignetti and the Hoosiers will spend time adding to the 2025 Hoosiers roster outside of breaking down the Fighting Irish on film.

The playoff bound Big 10 Conference representative already have some high-profile transfers who look appealing in the red and white. One name shares a family connection on the current roster. Who are some of the top Indiana transfer portal targets ahead of 2024-25? Time to dive in.

Fernando Mendoza, quarterback, California

Kurtis Rourke is on his way out as a senior. Rourke still has a national title to chase. But IU must think about its next starting quarterback.

Fernando Mendoza is officially one of the hottest names on the QB market. He spearheaded back-to-back bowl runs for Cal — in two different conferences. Mendoza tossed 30 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in going from walk-on to QB1. He's one of the more accurate passers available — as he finished with a 69% completion percentage. Mendoza's arm draws additional intrigue. Pro Football Focus calculated that Mendoza delivered 28 “big time throws” in 2024.

But here's where IU and Cignetti have leverage over other schools in trying to land Mendoza: His younger brother Alberto is backing up Rourke already in the QB room. Perhaps IU can use a family reunion as a sales pitch.

Fluff Bothwell, running back, South Alabama

Indiana is set to lose its top two backs to completed eligibility. Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton are drifting from IU soon.

The Hoosiers are in contact with the 5-foot-10, 225-pound RB Bothwell, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

Bothwell is a highly intriguing power back with 832 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns this past season. He'd bring a violent inside running presence if lured to Bloomington. Bothwell and Mendoza also look like attractive options for new North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick. Both, though, can spark more top 10 conversations around the IU campus if they team up for the Hoosiers.

Javon Tracy, wide receiver, Miami (Ohio)

Perhaps Cignetti and company can bring back a Central Indiana native.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Tracy caught 57 passes, 818 yards, and seven touchdowns in 2024. He's leaving Miami of Ohio with two years of eligibility left.

Cignetti and IU offered “J Smooth” on Dec. 9, which he announced on his social media pages. Indiana, though, is moving forward with its interest in Tracy. Rivals' Indiana site The Hoosier reports that the school and the WR will be hosting him on a visit Friday.

Duce Robinson, wide receiver, USC

Duce Robinson is another high-profile WR target. And certainly the tallest at a towering 6-foot-6.

USC seldom threw him the football. The former five-star caught just 23 passes, 396 yards and scored five times.

Robinson is capable of dominating in the setting Indiana has created. Plus it's doubtful Cignetti and IU would turn down Robinson's imposing size and intriguing speed.

Santana Hopper, defensive end, Appalachian State

Indiana thrived with a Group of Five transfer in leading sack artist Mikail Kamara. Perhaps Hopper can follow suit.

Hopper landed an Indiana offer from the portal. He's leaving the Mountaineers with 8.5 career sacks but also 16 tackles for a loss.

The junior Kamara was an undersized defender who wrecked havoc with his 6-foot-1 frame. The 6-foot-2 Hopper looks capable of following suit if he commits to the Hoosiers' offer.