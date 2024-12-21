Curt Cignetti is never one to shy away from bold statements. Prior to Indiana football's CFP outing against Notre Dame, the Hoosiers head coach appeared on College GameDay and proclaimed that the teams he coaches don't just beat top 25 teams, they “beat the sh*t out of them.” Add that to his ever-growing list of memorable quotes, which includes his famous “google me” line last year.

Having an outspoken personality surely motivates players, garners plenty of supporters, and is good for overall entertainment value. However, it's also a recipe for criticism every time the talking isn't backed up. And on Thursday against Notre Dame — a top 25 team — Cignetti's Hoosiers fell in a one-sided affair. The Fighting Irish controlled the game from start to finish as Indiana settled for a 27-17 loss.

As expected, those rooting against Cignetti had a heyday on social media. Just look at several of the posts below.

One fan made fun of Indiana's futile attempt at a comeback. With less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame scored their third touchdown of the game to put themselves up, 27-3. It was then that Indiana somehow mustered energy for a late-game push, scoring touchdowns on consecutive possessions to cut the deficit to 10 points. Nevertheless, time was far from the Hoosiers' side as the Fighting Irish recovered an onside kick to finish things off once and for all.

Another aspect of Cignetti's game plan that people made light of was his questionable decision to punt in the fourth quarter. At this point, Indiana was already down big, 20-3, and a struggling drive gave them a fourth down at the Notre Dame 48. Instead of risking it all for a first down or attempting a long field goal, Cignetti opted to punt. Of course, playing it conservatively in a CFP game is a recipe for backlash, more so for a coach who's known to talk plenty of trash.

Following the loss, Curt Cignetti ends his first season with Indiana football holding an 11-2 record (8-1 in-conference). With an AP Coach of the Year Award to his name and a program that — due to him — underwent a major turnaround, it's safe to say that fans will see plenty more of Cignetti and his unshakeable confidence next year.