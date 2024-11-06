When the college football season started, not a lot of people were expecting the Indiana football team to be undefeated and ranked in the top-10 at this point in the season. Well, here we are. The Hoosiers are 9-0 and they came in at #8 in the first College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday night. Curt Cignetti has done an outstanding job in his first season, and he has the Hoosiers in a great spot to make the College Football Playoff and maybe the Big Ten title game too.

The Indiana football team has to be pleased with their current ranking, even though some people think that the Hoosiers should be getting more respect. Still, Indiana at #8? This is a dream come true for Hoosiers fans, but Curt Cignetti knows that the ranking only matters when the season is over.

Cignetti appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and he discussed his current mindset regarding Indiana's ranking. McAfee jokingly said that they have accomplished everything as they are in the top-10, but Cignetti obviously knows that there is still a lot on the table and a lot to achieve.

“Oh yeah, thanks, Pat. I mean, that's the thing that we're trying to guard against right there,” Cignetti said. “That's the message I had to send to the team after practice yesterday. But yeah. I mean, you know, I'm aware of what happened, but you know, we got to focus in on the preparation process, eliminate the noise and the clutter, because the bottom line is, doesn't matter where you are today. It's the end of the season, and you got to win. And all the all these teams need to win that are in the top 12 and just outside the top 12, bottom line. So what do you control? You control your preparation, right? And you got to put yourself in the best position to be successful on Saturday.”

That is obviously the right mindset to have here. Indiana is having a season that they typically don't have, but they haven't accomplished anything yet. They still have work to do if they want to win the Big Ten and go to the College Football Playoff.

Curt Cignetti and Indiana can improve to 10-0 this weekend

The Indiana football team is expected to improve to 10-0 this weekend as they are hosting the defending national champions. Michigan is coming to town, and for the first time in over 50 years, the Hoosiers are favored over the Wolverines.

When the season started, if you told someone that one of these two teams would be undefeated when this game rolled around, everyone would've assumed that it was Michigan. They would've been wrong. Indiana is the undefeated team, and they are the favorite. They have won just two times in the last 44 meetings with the Wolverines, but they are heavy favorites this weekend as they look to improve to 10-0.

Michigan and Indiana will kick off at 3:30 ET from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana on Saturday. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Hoosiers are currently favored by 13.5 points.