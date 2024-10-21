During their latest stop on their tour in New York City, Inhaler—fronted by Eli Hewson, the son of U2 singer Bono—had Pier 17 moving. Their return to the Big Apple featured a 16-song set of their greatest hits and some new songs.

I've always lamented that Inhaler is here to save '80s punk rock. They share similarities to the Clash, the Smiths, Joy Division, and, of course, U2, but are beginning to come into their own.

Having last seen the band during their 2022 It Won't Always Be Like This Tour, they looked even more comfortable on stage this time. Eli Hewson will never be able to beat the Bono allegations, as his recent on-stage bravado harkens back to his father, but he still has his own identity on stage.

Inhaler has a heartthrob appeal that draws a large portion of their crowd. But their musicianship should be the real draw to see them live. Hewson's bandmates, Robert Keating, Josh Jenkinson, and Ryan McMahon, were as tight as ever.

Hopefully, Inhaler's third album, which they previewed during their New York City show, lives up to the hype. It Won't Always Be Like This, and Cuts and Bruises are both great. But the band deserves to be as big of a band as Greta Van Fleet, and their third album could propel them there if it lands. At least they are a better live show than Greta Van Fleet.

A hot start

After Benches—a band that sounds a lot like Inhaler and also doesn't at the same time—opened for them, the headliners made their way to the stage. They started the show with “These Are the Days,” the lead single from their sophomore album.

Musically, it was great, but Hewson regularly sounded like he was shouting instead of singing, changing the vocal melodies of certain lines. He did this throughout the show, which is somewhat concerning.

It was a rough start to the evening. Luckily, he recovered as the set went on. His belting power remained, but the softer notes were regularly a struggle for the young singer.

Inhaler is primarily a live act. They are known for their live performances and have a heavy touring schedule with plenty of shows on back-to-back days. Perhaps this strategy will have to be adjusted next time around.

Still, Eli Hewson is great when he is on. His voice did not sound nearly as strained on “Totally,” “It Won't Always Be Like This,” and “If You're Gonna Break My Heart.”

Like father, like son

Being the son of a legendary singer like Bono is bound to come with baggage. Claims of nepotism will always persist, and Hewson has to try being a frontman without replicating his father (sunglasses appear out of the question).

There were several instances where Hewson looked like his father. One was when he stepped onto the mini stage and crouched while singing to the crowd. Any singer could do this, but believe me, it looked like Bono.

So did the way he held the microphone. Hewson's stage presence has taken a major step up since Inhaler's last tour, with him becoming more comfortable interacting with the fans and letting the crowd sing along to their songs.

The rest of the band was on fire

The parallels between U2 and Inhaler are uncanny. They extend beyond the lead singer being Bono's son. Ryan McMahon is the drummer who holds the band together. He was the standout of their 2022 tour and remains that in 2024.

Bassist Robert Keating has the same flare that Adam Clayton had (and still does). He makes his way towards the crowd as his bass swings low to the ground. He has an unstated swagger that he carries throughout the show. His backing vocals also make him an invaluable part of the group — always providing a steady presence beneath Hewson.

Then you have the quiet one, Josh Jenkinson. Like the Edge of U2, Jenkinson has a calmer demeanor than the rest of the group, but he lives off the crowd's reaction to his solo in “It Won't Always Be Like This.”

He is the musical genius of the group. His Joy Division-like riffs carry the audience from song to song. Like the rest of the band, he hardly makes any mistakes on stage.

Should you see Inhaler's 2024 tour?

Inhaler's current 2024 North American tour is a showcase for the band. They bring their hits and some new songs that give a glimpse of their future.

Not many young bands have the swagger and aura Inhaler has. They may have a leg up thanks to their tie to U2's Bono, but they earned their stripes and are building something special.

They work together in unison and are phenomenal. It is entrancing to watch the four band members tap their feet at the same time. They have a clear camaraderie that the audience can feel.

And like his father, Eli Hewson is learning how to create a connection with his audience. Inhaler could be taking over the world very soon, and their New York City show at Pier 17 showed that.

Inhaler's New York City show at Pier 17 setlist

Below is the full setlist from Inhaler's New York City show at Pier 17 on October 18, 2024.

“These Are the Days”

“Love Will Get You There”

“When It Breaks”

“The Things I Do”

“Totally”

“Your House” (new song)

“Who's Your Money On? (Plastic House)”

“Valentine”

“My King Will Be Kind”

“Dublin in Ecstasy”

“Open Wide” (new song)

“If You're Gonna Break Your Heart”

“Cheer Up Baby”

“It Won't Always Be Like This”

Encore