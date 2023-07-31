Calvin Harris is one of the most successful DJs today. Some of his hit tracks include Summer, This is What You Came For, Outside, One Kiss, and many more. Harris is also a Grammy Award winner. Given Harris' rise to popularity as a DJ, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? The Calvin Harris mansion is infused with the personality of the artist. This Calvin Harris home is also tucked away in an intimate setting with curved roads and lots of trees. This article features Calvin Harris' $25 million in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.

Back in 2014, Harris released one of his biggest singles called Summer. Around the same year, the DJ celebrated his success by picking up a Beverly Hills estate. The property purchase cost the Summer artist $15 million.

Nearly eight years later, Harris wanted to move on from his Beverly Hills property. The world class DJ listed the mansion in the market with an asking price of $25 million.

One year later, Harris has yet to successfully sell his mansion. With no takers, the Grammy Award winner has opted to place the property in the rental market. In order to rent Harris' property, one must cough up $100,000 per month, according to Realtor.

Here are some photos of Calvin Harris' $25 million in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally completed in 2014, the Calvin Harris mansion sits on 2.69 acres of land. With five structures sitting on the plot of land, it includes 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The structures include the main home, a guest house, and a building for Harris' stay-in entourage.

Inside, there are several features one can enjoy. Under Harris' ownership, the two-story guest house was transformed into two separate recording studios. Furthermore, there's also a home fitness gym, a movie theater, a wet bar, a wine cellar, and many more. The main home also features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, and a master bedroom with a fireplace.

While the interior of the Calvin Harris home already seems like a palace, there are also plenty of amenities to enjoy outdoors. The backyard features a swimming pool, a barbecue grilling station, an outdoor lounge with a fireplace, and plenty of green spaces which can be used for farming.

Harris is one of the most successful DJs in the world. As a result, it isn't surprising that the artist can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harris has a net worth of around $300 million.

This is all the information that we have on Calvin Harris' $25 million in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles, California.