Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. He is a 12-time All-Star and currently sits third on the NBA’s all-time assists leaderboard. With his brilliance on the court, have you ever wondered how an NBA icon like Paul lives? Well, wonder no more.

This article features Chris Paul’s $7.2 million mansion in Houston, Texas.

After starring for the New Orleans Hornets and LA Clippers with no championship to show for it, Paul teamed up with James Harden for the Houston Rockets. But while the Rockets earned back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, an appearance in the NBA Finals—let alone a championship—remained elusive for Paul.

In 2018, while playing for the Rockets, Paul acquired a 10,000 square foot villa that cost he and his wife around $6.9 million.

However, Paul was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 2018-19 season, ending his time in H-Town. He put the same property on the market as a result, with an original asking price of $8.3 million. The Paul family eventually settled for a $7.2 million sale.

Here are some photos of Chris Paul’s former $7.2 million mansion in Houston, Texas.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

CP3’s old $7.2 million mansion boasts five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Designed by Rottet Studio, the villa features a climate-controlled three-car garage, a spacious dining area, a swimming pool and two beautiful walk-in closets.

In the past, CP3 was no stranger to purchasing big-time properties.

In 2012, he acquired a 12,000 square foot mansion from decorated singer Avril Lavigne for $8.5 million, which he eventually sold it for $8.7 million. Paul also purchased a $9 million mansion in Calabasas and a house in The Woodlands for $6.36 million, which Paul ultimately sold for $11.05 million and $5.85 million, respectively.

Just recently, CP3 bought a new mansion in the Encino community in Los Angeles for a whopping $11.1 million.

Given that CP3 is one of the greatest playmakers in NBA history, it’s not a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. The future Hall-of-Famer has a net worth of around $160 million.

As of this writing, Paul has also found a home with the Phoenix Suns after helping them to a Finals appearance in 2021, the team’s first since 1993—and first of Paul’s career.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Chris Paul’s former $7.2 million mansion in Houston, Texas.