Chris Paul will go down as one of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA. CP3 has made a huge difference wherever he's been. For now, he will be the veteran leader of the Washington Wizards after the Wizards traded for Paul in June 2023 in the deal that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. Along the way in his illustrious career, there has always been one person right by his side. In this post, we're taking a look at Chris Paul's wife Jada Crawley.

Chris Paul's wife Jada Crawley

Jada Crawley grew up in North Carolina just like Paul and went to a nearby high school . However, at that point, they didn't know each other. The couple officially met at Wake Forest, where CP3 played two seasons before taking his talents to the Association. Crawley and Paul were 18 years old when they started dating, having actually met at a basketball game.

However, it was Crawley who had to make the first move. They had a mutual friend, and she asked to meet CP3. Their first date was actually at the theatres where the couple watched the film Love Don't Cost a Thing.

Chris Paul and Jada Crawley's wedding

The two exchanged vows in September of 2011 and have two kids named Camryn and Chris. Their wedding was in their home state of North Carolina at the Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge in Charlotte, with many notable figures in attendance like James Harden, Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, LeBron James, and Carmelo Anthony.

Crawley wore a beautiful strapless pleated dress, while Paul chose a white suit from the iconic Tom Ford. It was very important to both of them to get married close to where they both grew up. LeBron even served as the Groomsman, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Paul (@jada_ap)

Jada Crawley's personal interests

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While she is surely busy being a full-time mother with Paul always out on the road, Crawley also keeps busy with work. She is a Philanthropist and Fashion Designer. Crawley is one of the founding members of the CP3 Foundation, which aims to help underprivileged families in North Carolina. This makes the question of who is Chris Paul's wife Jada Crawley especially strange, as she obviously stands on her own as a person.

She also runs a program called the “Jada Paul Prom Dress Giveaway” where Crawley hosts an event for high school seniors where they can get special makeup and hair treatment. On social media, Jada Crawley has quite the following, especially on Instagram. She has over 138,000 followers on the app.

While Paul continues to bring in the bulk of the income for the family, Crawley has clearly kept busy on her own. Her passion for helping others and fashion is very clear.

Chris Paul and Jada Crawley's lifestyle

Crawley, Paul, and their kids are living a life of luxury, having even bought a new Los Angeles mansion for $11.5 million a few years ago. This came after they sold a mansion for $7.2 million in Houston.

Of course, living on an NBA star's income means that they can easily afford to make large property transactions. In fact, Chris Paul's net worth in 2023 was $160 million.

Lil' Chris as they call him is following in the footsteps of his father as he's already playing basketball on a consistent basis. Chris has also appeared with his dad at numerous press conferences over the years and has been nothing short of entertaining. Crawley and Paul had their first child in 2009, just two years before they actually got married. Their little girl was born in August of 2012 in Winston-Salem.

Chris Paul and Jada Crawley's relationship is truly one of fairytales. It's not too often you meet your partner in college and stick it out for all of these years. From being shy teenagers who were introduced to each other through a friend to having a full-fledged family and a great life, it's been a thrilling ride for the couple. Crawley has been in CP3's corner ever since he first stepped into the league, and she has enjoyed all of his greatness with him.

There it is. That's everything you need to know about Chris Paul's wife, Jada Crawley.