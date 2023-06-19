Chris Paul will go down in history as one of the greatest point guards of all time. What he has done throughout his illustrious career in the NBA should make him a shoo-in to the Hall of Fame. His success has allowed him to amass a net worth of $160 million in 2023.

Of course, this net worth was determined before the impact of the Washington Wizards trading for Paul in June 2023. His net worth could take a hit now that he's no longer playing on a contending team in the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $160 million

Chris Paul's net worth in 2023 is $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of Paul's fortune comes from his NBA salary.

The 6-foot-1 guard was selected fourth overall in 2005 by the New Orleans Hornets as one of the top prospects of that class. However, it was not until his fifth season in the league that Paul started raking in the big bucks.

Chris Paul's rookie extension contract

In the summer of 2008, following his third season with the Hornets, the former Wake Forest standout signed the first big deal of his career. This came out to the tune of a $63.6 million, four-year rookie extension with New Orleans that would take effect beginning in 2009-10.

Towards the latter end of this deal, Paul was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster deal that would serve as the inception of L.A.'s “Lob City” era. This was in 2011, and a couple of years later, Paul signed a max extension with the Clippers amounting to $107.3 million over five years.

Chris Paul signs max extension after trade to Rockets

In 2017, following a number of ultimately unsuccessful years with the Clippers, they traded Paul to the Houston Rockets to pair up with James Harden. The following year, at the age of 33, the Rockets signed Paul to another max deal. This time around, it was worth a whopping $159.7 million over four years. The Rockets front office received a fair amount of criticism for signing a 33-year-old Paul to such a huge deal, especially in hindsight when the veteran started showing some signs of slowing down.

In the summer of 2019, the Rockets pulled the plug on the Harden-Paul combination and shipped off the latter to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook. He played one season for the Thunder before they traded him to the Suns in a multiplayer deal.

Chris Paul re-signs with the Suns

After one season in Phoenix, Paul re-signed with the Suns for four years, $120 million. He played two more seasons with the Suns before they traded him to the Washington Wizards in the deal for Bradley Beal.

All in all, Paul will be looking to pocket a grand total of close to $420 million in NBA salaries by the time his current deal ends in 2025. He will be 40 years old then, so this might be his final NBA contract.

Paul also played for Team USA and helped them win gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. There was very little direct earnings in that, but it certainly helped increase his visibility and popularity, which could only help his endorsement income.

Chris Paul's earnings from endorsements

Aside from his basketball earnings, Paul also has a number of endorsement deals on the side. This includes contracts with Nike, Beyond Meat, Panini, Spalding, and of course, State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance. Forbes projects that Paul earns roughly $8 million per year in endorsements alone.

It's little wonder that Paul could afford to build a mansion for over $11 million in Los Angeles after selling his $7.2 million former mansion in Houston. Hopefully, Chris Paul's wife, Jada Crawley, likes the idea of moving across the country to Washington, D.C., at least during the NBA season.

