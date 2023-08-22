Derek Jeter is a legendary baseball player who starred for the New York Yankees. He is a 14-time All-Star and a five-time World Series Champion.

Given Jeter's success in his baseball career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Derek Jeter's $6.5 million castle in Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

The 2003 season for Jeter was marred with injuries. However, that also gave him the chance to do some real estate shopping in New York. For the property purchase, Jeter shelled out $425,000.

However in 2018, Jeter was already moving on from the same property. Originally, he listed the New York home on the market with an asking price of as much as $14.8 million. But with no takers, the home became up for auction. According to a report by Business Insider, Jeter's former home will have a starting bid of $6.5 million.

Here are some photos of Derek Jeter's $6.5 million house in Greenwood Lake.

Photos courtesy of: Business Insider

According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, the home was originally completed in 1903. The castle itself encompasses 12,590 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Given its castle-like features, the Greenwood Lake home coined the name of the Tiedemann Castle. Jeter's former home features a spacious living room, three kitchens equipped with top-quality appliances, a formal dining area, a library, a home office, a game room with a pool table, a bar, a screening room, a fitness center, a master bed suite with a nice bathroom, and much more.

With an impressive indoors, there's also a lot to like about the property's exterior. The backyard features a dining area, several lounge areas, a swimming pool, a hot tub, a kitchen, a children's play area, access to the marina, a waterfall, and plenty of green spaces and walkways.

As a bonus, the Tiedemann Castle is also just a stone's throw away from Greenwood Lake. Furthermore, the property is just 45 miles from Yankee Stadium, which would make a short drive for Old Timers' Day.

Jeter was one of the best players during his days as a Yankee. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live in a lavish home like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Jeter has a net worth of around $200 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Derek Jeter's $6.5 million castle in Greenwood Lake.