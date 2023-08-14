New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter will be returning to the Stadium on Saturday, September 9 as the franchise celebrates its storied history with Old Timers Day before the clash against the Milwaukee Brewers. Jeter will be a member of the Old Timers Day festivities, which will “commemorate the 25th anniversary of the legendary 1998 World Series championship team”, for the first time since his retirement from MLB in 2014. It appears that the Old Timers Game won't be played- just as it wasn't last year- as the Yankees announced a new twist to the festivities after the usual introductions.

In a statement, the Yankees said that following the traditional introductions of the Old Timers, “a new question and answer roundtable format in which the former Yankees greats will share memories of their days in pinstripes” will occur.

Yankees fans will be treated to some good old-fashioned reminiscing by these former greats. While Jeter, 49, is undoubtedly the main draw for fans of the Bronx Bombers, he'll be joined by some other fan favorites, such as Mariano Rivera, Paul O'Neill, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Tino Martinez.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, 1978 World Series MVP Bucky Dent and 2009 World Series MVP Hideki Matsui will also be present for Old Timers Day.

Yanks fans are probably itching for a little bit of nostalgia these days, as the current version of the club is 60-58 and clinging onto the hopes of a Wild Card spot.

Seeing Jeter and his fellow members of the 1998 championship team will likely give fans something to smile about, regardless of the current team's standing.