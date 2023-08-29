Evan Fournier is considered to be one of the most reliable role players in the NBA today. The French player can shoot the lights out when left open. He hasn’t proved that only in the NBA but also in the international stage with several medals in the EuroBasket and the FIBA World Cup. Furthermore, Fournier is also an Olympic silver medalist.

Given Fournier’s accomplishments as a basketball player, have you ever wondered how an international star like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Evan Fournier’s $3.05 million former home in Winter Park, Fla.

After playing several years with the Denver Nuggets, Fournier had a lengthy stay in Orlando while suiting up for the Magic. As a result, it isn’t surprising that he actually lived in Florida after acquiring at least two properties in the area. For the property purchase of a home in Winter Park, Fournier shelled out $2.9 million, which is quite a bargain after the home was originally listed for $3.25 million.

However, fast forward to 2021, the Magic traded Fournier to the Boston Celtics. With no reason to stay in Orlando, it made sense for the French baller to sell his Winter Park property. In fact, he successfully sold it for $3.05 million, which gave Fournier a small amount of profit from the sale.

Here are some photos of Evan Fournier’s $3.05 million former home in Winter Park.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 1995, Fournier’s former home sits on 2.15 acres of land. The home encompasses 6,384 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Some of the home’s main features include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a family room, a home office, a modern kitchen equipped with nice cabinets and top-quality appliances and a family dining room.

While the interior of the home is already impressive, there’s plenty more to like about the property’s exterior. The backyard has a spacious, grassy lawn. Furthermore, it also possesses breathtaking views of Lake Maitland. But for the cherry on top, the new homeowner can also enjoy an access to a boat dock at the lake. Apart from the home’s amenities, one can just be 15 minutes away from the Magic’s Amway center.

Fournier is a respectable NBA player who has had a lengthy NBA career. As a result, it isn’t surprising his NBA earnings can allow him to afford a home like this. Based on Wealthy Gorilla, Fournier has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Evan Fournier’s $3.05 million former home in Winter Park.