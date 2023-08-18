Ivan Lendl is a legendary tennis player with several accolades under his belt, including being a member of the thousand-win club. In the past, he has ruled the Australian Open, French Open, and U.S. Open. Furthermore, his career is highlighted by eight Grand Slam championships.

Given Lendl's achievements on the tennis court, have you ever wondered how a world-class athlete like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Ivan Lendl's $900K house in Bradenton, Fla.

Professional tennis is a tough sport. As a result, it is ultimately necessary for any tennis player to recover physically and mentally. So it isn't surprising that a decorated athlete like Lendl picked up a resort-style house in Florida.

But now retired, it seems Lendl is moving on from his Bradenton abode. Just recently, the eight-time Grand Slam champion listed the home in the market with an asking price of $900K.

Here are some photos of Ivan Lendl's $900K house in Bradenton.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 1989, Lendl's former house sits on 0.25 acres of land. Furthermore, the home itself encompasses 3,027 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms.

The house's main features include a good-sized living room, a chef's kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances and modern cabinetry, a family room with a fireplace, a decent dining area, a fitness room, an indoor lounge area, and a master bed suite with a luxurious bath and a walk-in closet.

While the home's interior is already impressive, there's also plenty to like about the property's outdoors. The backyard features a swimming pool with a hot tub, a poolside lounge area, an outdoor shower, and plenty of landscaped green spaces for gardening and planting activities.

Lendl is a well-accomplished tennis star during his playing days. As a result, it isn't surprising that the eight-time Grand Slam champion can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Lendl has a net worth of around $40 million. Apart from a successful tennis career, Lendl also earns a lot from lucrative endorsement deals.

Although Lendl no longer wants to own the Florida home, the tennis star still has a Connecticut home. However, it's worth noting that Lendl also attempted to sell this property back in 2016 for $19.8 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ivan Lendl's $900K house in Bradenton.