Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese reached a historic milestone with her double-double performance against the Minnesota Lynx. After a trying start to the season, Chicago has gradually found its footing over the past week and now sits at 7-13 overall. The team has been led by its star forward, who has had a stellar July so far. Reese continued this encouraging recent run of form against the best team in the WNBA right now, putting up 19 points and 11 rebounds in the 87-81 win over Minnesota.

In the Lynx's fourth loss of the season, the now two-time WNBA All-Star made some league history with her tenth double-double of the season. This accomplishment was detailed over social media in a post that went viral.

Angel Reese becomes the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 40 double-doubles in only 54 games. pic.twitter.com/4jd6x0MWzD — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 12, 2025

Reese got off to a slow start in 2025, but seems to have righted the ship as the Sky look to get back in the playoff hunt. Chicago is currently three games out of the last postseason spot, but has been playing like a team that could eventually sneak into the field. The franchise is trying to overcome the devastating, season-ending injury to legendary point guard Courtney Vandersloot. Rachel Banham has largely taken on Vandersloot's minutes and done an admirable job so far. The longtime backup guard was one of four players in double figures this afternoon, including Reese, Kamila Cardoso, and Ariel Atkins.

Reese, Cardoso, and Atkins are the trio the franchise is building around to this point, and their chemistry is growing with every game. Now they'll have a chance to back up their stunning victory over the Lynx in a rematch on Monday. Even with a loss, though, the Sky are slowly developing a winning formula that should make fans bullish on the future. It's going to take a few years before this franchise contending for a WNBA championship again, but so long as the team is heading in the right direction, Chicago will eventually be a force to be reckoned with again.