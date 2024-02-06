Jerry West is one of the best shooting guards in NBA history. Here's your chance to check out a former NBA All-Star lives.

For plenty of NBA fans, there's no question that Jerry West was one of the best shooting guards in league history. The basketball Hall of Famer is an NBA champion, a Finals MVP, and 14-time All-Star. He was also one of the most exciting players to watch in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform and is widely considered the inspiration for the NBA logo.

Given West's basketball success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jerry West's $1.6 million former home in Hayward, Calif.

Given that West played all of his playing years for the Lakers, it isn't surprising that West owns a bevy list of properties in the California area, including a Hayward home. In 2019, West had been long retired from playing basketball. However, he continued to make an impact to the game as an executive for the Los Angeles Clippers.

During the same year, West also made a major real estate move after listing his Hayward home in the market for $1.68 million, as per a report by the Los Angeles Times. A few months later, West settled for a $1.6 million sale of the property.

Here are some photos of Jerry West's $1.6 million former home in Hayward.

Photos courtesy of: The Mercury News

West's former home sits atop 0.33 acres of land. The home itself encompasses at least 3,500 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

With the home's features, it's easy to see why the NBA legend decided to live here for quite some time. These features include a home office, a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a formal dining room, a primary bed suite with a luxurious bath and a massive walk-in closet, and a laundry room.

On the other hand, there are further amenities to enjoy outdoors. These include a dining area, several sitting areas, a grilling station, and several landscaped grassy lawns.

Many would agree that West carved out a legendary basketball career. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Laker great can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, West has a net worth of around $50 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jerry West's $1.6 million former home in Hayward.