After the Buss family sold the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter, the team is again in the spotlight with the release of their new Statement Edition uniform. The Lakers' new uniform is striking purple with bright white lettering and gold trim. The new slogan is “Leave a Legacy,” and a “17” by the collar symbolizes the organization's titles, as stated in the announcement.

The Los Angeles Lakers revealed their new Statement Edition uniform today. The new uniform will debut on court during the Lakers 2025-26 season. pic.twitter.com/RJWECotp72 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The revamped design ditches the previous black accents, allowing the Lakers' signature purple and gold colors to pop on the court. The side panels showcase embossed tape that reads “Los Angeles Lakers,” framed by sleek gold trim, according to the team's statement. Furthermore, the jersey has the Lakers' primary logo on the shorts, as well as a new “LA” mark on each side—the first time for the core uniform in the franchise's history.

Another design element is a more defined drop-shadow effect behind each player number and the wording “Leave a Legacy” above the jock tag, honoring the team's tradition and continued impact.

Article Continues Below

LeBron James' No. 23 is prominently featured on the jersey, coinciding with the veteran's recent choice to opt into his contract for the 2025-26 season, during which he's expected to build chemistry with new star teammate Luka Dončić.

The reveal also announces Bibigo, the Korean food brand, as the official jersey patch sponsor—a significant commercial partnership for the Lakers this season.

Team executives announced that the Statement Edition uniform would officially be worn in gameplay for the first time in the 2025-26 NBA season and that it would be available to fans from October 15, where they could try on the new purple look.

With James scheduled to wear the new design, Bibigo's continuing sponsorship, and Dončić planned as the next face of the franchise, the Lakers are entering the new season with a fresh look while having new veteran leadership on the court—merging aesthetic changes with stability in the roster.