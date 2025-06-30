All eyes will be on the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason as they try to make the most of LeBron James' quickly dwindling time in the NBA. However, they're set for another five or more years with All-Star Luka Doncic as the future star of their franchise. Furthering his signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand, Luka Doncic will release a “Navidor” pack of the Jordan Luka 4 and Jordan Luka .77.

The Jordan Luka 4 first arrived in April 2025 as the latest in Doncic's signature line with Jordan Brand. The newest signature campaign also includes the Jordan Luka .77, which offers a small derivative from the main line with a sleeker, more toned-down lifestyle look.

It's become commonplace for the two shoes to release alongside one another in matching, but slightly differing colorways. This upcoming “Navidor” pack (Navigator in Spanish) is a nod to Luka's floor general attitude when stepping onto the court. For years to come, he'll be tasked with navigating this Lakers franchise towards NBA glory once again.

Jordan Luka 4 & Jordan Luka .77 “Navidor”


The Jordan Luka 4 and .77 models will arrive in a sleek colorway of Black/Anthracite-Pink Prime for a look that matches the Lakers' uniforms perfectly. The Luka 4 will feature a knitted upper with several raised lines of stitching to give the shoe shape and texture. We see a full-length Cushlon outsole for maximum comfort as the shoes offer the latest in Jordan Brand Basketball tech. The shoe is set to retail for $130.

The Luka .77 offers a simpler construction with a breathable mesh and suede upper, offering a primarily black look with the colorway. This shoe is based in an Air Zoom outsole, tailored more towards speed and lifestyle comfortability as opposed to the on-court feel of the Luka 4. This pair is set to retail for $100.

The Jordan Luka “Navidor” pack is set to release July 8, 2025 with early pairs already making their rounds to the public. The shoes will release via Nike SNKRS app and Jordan's website, along with a wide release to Jordan Brand basketball retailers.

What do you think of Luka's newest shoes?

