The Los Angeles Lakers’ obvious need for a center has garnered headlines since the team was eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs. But with the free agency negotiation period beginning on Monday, the Lakers first move was to come to an agreement with a wing in Jake LaRavia.

The free agent market for legitimate center was slim as it is, and two potential targets for the Lakers in Brook Lopez and Clint Capela, came off the board relatively quickly. Lopez agreed to a contract with the LA Clippers while Capela agreed to return to the Houston Rockets.

All is not lost for the Lakers, however, as the surprise addition to the free agent market, Deandre Ayton, will not clear waivers until Wednesday. The Lakers are one of the teams with interest in signing Ayton, as per Dan Woike of The Athletic.

Even if Ayton does not end up signing with the Lakers, a move for a starting caliber big man was always likely via trade. Lopez and Capela are both going to be reserves for their new teams. The Lakers still possess their assets to facilitate a potential trade with a few intriguing names possibly available.

But with Dorian Finney-Smith headed to the Rockets on a four-year contract, the Lakers suddenly needed help on the wing as well. And that’s where LaRavia comes in. If the Lakers are indeed set on making a move for a center via trade, then it made sense to use some of their money on a wing in free agency.

And with Finney-Smith’s departure, the Lakers suddenly have the full non-tax payer MLE available, some of which was used to sign LaRavia.

Lakers sign Jake LaRavia in free agency

When the 2024-25 NBA season rolls around, LaRavia will most likely come off the bench in a similar to role to the one Finney-Smith played. Now there are obvious differences in their respective games. LaRavia is not the defensive presence that Finney-Smith is. But he’s not exactly a negative on that end of the floor either.

LaRavia is still relatively young at 23-years-old, and thus is still developing as a player. He could ultimately end up being part of the Lakers’ future core, but he can also help the team immediately.

Consistent three-point shooting is something the Lakers need, and LaRavia can provide that. He holds a career average of 37.1 percent shooting from the three-point line. He began last season with the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded to the Sacramento Kings. In 47 games with the Grizzlies last year, he shot a career-best 44.4 percent from three-point range.

Having elite athletes who can finish at the basket are not the only type of players who thrive alongside a playmaking threat like Luka Doncic. The ability to knock down catch and shoot three-point shots is crucial as well. LaRavia is sure to get open looks next season alongside Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

Following the trade from the Grizzlies, LaRavia appeared in 19 games off the bench for the Kings at a little over 19 minutes per game. He averaged 6.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent shooting from the three-point line.

LaRavia brings positional versatility to the Lakers with his ability to play both forward positions. With the free agent exceptions available following Finney-Smith’s departure, this was not a bad signing.

Final grade: B+