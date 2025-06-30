The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as the favorite to sign Brook Lopez away from the Milwaukee Bucks, according to sources close to the situation. Lopez, 37, would provide much-needed size and spacing, though the organization is split internally on whether he can still start full-time at this stage of his career.

Sources also indicate that the Lakers have remained active in their pursuit of centers on the trade market, making regular calls, especially to the Portland Trail Blazers, given their crowded center rotation. The closest they got to talks progressing was a deal for Robert Williams III, but sources also indicate that Portland wanted Dalton Knecht and the Lakers were reluctant to include him.

A late development in this run-up to Lopez potentially heading back to Los Angeles was Deandre Ayton getting surprisingly bought out by Portland. While Rob Pelinka likes to bet on draft pedigree and Ayton's skill set meshes well as a lob threat for Luka Doncic, sources say the Lakers remained zeroed in on Lopez.

Some of this had to do with the timing of Ayton heading toward a buyout, and also some concern internally about Ayton's career trajectory. No matter how this plays out, Ayton being available and the Lakers winding up with someone else while they were so desperate for centers is going to be something to come back to.

It should also be stated now, with Dorian Finney-Smith likely heading to the Houston Rockets, many around the league do anticipate the Lakers reaching out to Ayton. Questions remain about Ayton's interest in signing if they also add Lopez, given other potential landing spots that may offer more playing time, but the Lakers are indeed interested.

Back to Lopez. There was some concern that, because of how his last tenure with LA ended and his feelings toward the organization at that time, he would not return. But this stage of his career, this is probably his last chance to land a deal above the veteran minimum contract. If the Lakers offer the most money, he can apparently look past some things. It also helps that Luke Walton is no longer the head coach. Lopez wasn't exactly thrilled about his role under Walton in their one season together.

Things change quickly this time of year, though, so all of this is subject to change, but the Lakers may be up against it right from the onset of free agency.