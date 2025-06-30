The Los Angeles Lakers remain the top suitors for DeAndre Ayton following the center's buyout with the Portland Blazers. For many, Ayton is best suited to address the Lakers' needs at center as a rim protector who can clean up around the glass. One NBA insider believes there's a strong chance, Chris Haynes.

Ayton signing with the Lakers is likely going to happen, according to Haynes.

“That is a strong possibility. Strong possibility,” Haynes said of Ayton joining the Lakers. “The Lakers already had a plethora of options to look for at the center position in free agency. You had Clint Capela out there. You had Brook Lopez out there.

“Now, you add DeAndre Ayton, all of a sudden, to the equation. If they're able to land this, which again, sources have told me this is a strong possibility, you will pair him up with Luka Doncic, who was in his draft class.

“DeAndre Ayton, the 2018 NBA Draft's No. 1 pick. Luka Doncic, No. 3. So you have the pairing on that, and I think it makes sense just for the route the Lakers are trying to go. This is Luka's team. They want to build for him. They want to have guys around the same age that can go where he goes. I think you're look at the future of what the Lakers are trying to do,” Haynes concluded.

After the Lakers' first-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, addressing the center position will be a top priority for Los Angeles this summer.

“Free agency hasn't started, and he has to clear waivers. He clears waivers Wednesday,” Haynes added. “All signs are pointing in that direction.”

Chris Haynes says there's a 'strong possibility' that Deandre Ayton joins the Lakers "All signs are pointing in that direction."

The Lakers' trade for Doncic sacrificed their All-Star center, Anthony Davis, and his two-way production in the frontcourt. After a deal for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams was reversed at the trade deadline due to a failed physical, Los Angeles is undoubtedly in the market for an impactful center. And Ayton makes a lot of sense.

Kendrick Perkins warns teams about DeAndre Ayton

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes DeAndre Ayton is on his last chance after a spoiled opportunity with the Blazers. However, Perkins believes if Ayton buys into the Lakers' culture, it could be a success.

“When DeAndre Ayton is locked in, he's focused, he's losing himself in the team, he's a hell of a player. Double-double. The problem is that it hasn't been the case,” Perkins said.

We'll see where Ayton's next stop will be as he enters free agency.