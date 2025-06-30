With the rumors surrounding Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith, there has been speculation regarding what the future looks like for the 32-year-old. The Lakers' power forward in Finney-Smith declined his player option worth $15.4 million, meaning he will hit the open market, though that may not be the worst outcome for the team.

While Finney-Smith is effective as a two-way player, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and a close friend to Luka Doncic, the freeing up of his contract gives them some financial flexibility. According to Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, Finney-Smith's departure has given Los Angeles “the full $14,1 million midlevel exception,” which, with the team needing a center, could be used to their advantage.

“Losing Finney-Smith would obviously be a tough blow — not only because of his two-way ability but his status as one of Luka Dončić's favorite teammates — but it would potentially benefit the Lakers' bookkeeping,” Fischer and Stein wrote on “The Stein Line” on Monday. “Finney-Smith's exit would unlock the full $14.1 million midlevel exception for the Lakers, who badly need to come away with a front-line center from the business they conduct this week.”

Lakers “remain hopeful” on retaining Dorian Finney-Smith

In terms of the players that will go after the Lakers' free agent, it has been speculated that the Houston Rockets are one of the front-runners to do so. After the team made a blockbuster deal for superstar Kevin Durant, the organization could also go after Finney-Smith, but Fischer and Marc Stein still say that Los Angeles “remain hopeful” on getting back the Florida product.

“The Rockets have use of their full $14.1 million midlevel exception to offer to Finney-Smith even after their considerable roster business in recent days,” Marc Stein and Jake Fischer wrote for The Stein Line. “There were strong suggestions Sunday that Houston is preparing a four-year offer for Finney-Smith … but perhaps at a figure shy of the full MLE amount.”

“The Lakers, meanwhile, remain hopeful of retaining Finney-Smith. The 32-year-old's decision to bypass his $15.4 million player option for next season — when that move wasn't accompanied by the announcement that he had agreed to terms with the Lakers on a new multiyear contract to replace it — surprised numerous observers leaguewide.”

At any rate, Los Angeles looks to further improve with free agency having started on Monday evening.