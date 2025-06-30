With the rumors surrounding Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith, there has been speculation regarding what the future looks like for the 32-year-old. The Lakers' power forward in Finney-Smith declined his player option worth $15.4 million, meaning he will hit the open market, though that may not be the worst outcome for the team.

While Finney-Smith is effective as a two-way player, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and a close friend to Luka Doncic, the freeing up of his contract gives them some financial flexibility. According to Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, Finney-Smith's departure has given Los Angeles “the full $14,1 million midlevel exception,” which, with the team needing a center, could be used to their advantage.

“Losing Finney-Smith would obviously be a tough blow — not only because of his two-way ability but his status as one of Luka Dončić's favorite teammates — but it would potentially benefit the Lakers' bookkeeping,” Fischer and Stein wrote on “The Stein Line” on Monday. “Finney-Smith's exit would unlock the full $14.1 million midlevel exception for the Lakers, who badly need to come away with a front-line center from the business they conduct this week.”

Lakers “remain hopeful” on retaining Dorian Finney-Smith

Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) celebrates after scoring a three pointer agains the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

In terms of the players that will go after the Lakers' free agent, it has been speculated that the Houston Rockets are one of the front-runners to do so. After the team made a blockbuster deal for superstar Kevin Durant, the organization could also go after Finney-Smith, but Fischer and Marc Stein still say that Los Angeles “remain hopeful” on getting back the Florida product.

“The Rockets have use of their full $14.1 million midlevel exception to offer to Finney-Smith even after their considerable roster business in recent days,” Marc Stein and Jake Fischer wrote for The Stein Line. “There were strong suggestions Sunday that Houston is preparing a four-year offer for Finney-Smith … but perhaps at a figure shy of the full MLE amount.”

“The Lakers, meanwhile, remain hopeful of retaining Finney-Smith. The 32-year-old's decision to bypass his $15.4 million player option for next season — when that move wasn't accompanied by the announcement that he had agreed to terms with the Lakers on a new multiyear contract to replace it — surprised numerous observers leaguewide.”

At any rate, Los Angeles looks to further improve with free agency having started on Monday evening.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reacts after helping secure a 121-119 overtime win against the Phoenix Suns at Moda Center
Lakers rumors: DeAndre Ayton a ‘strong possibility’ to join Lakers per NBA InsiderJosue Pavon ·
Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith with Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Fred VanVleet.
Dorian Finney-Smith shades Lakers with $53 million Rockets free agency contractBrett Siegel ·
Jordan Luka Navidor pack, Jordan Luka 4, Jordan Luka .77, Luka Doncic
New Luka Doncic Jordan ‘Navidor’ pack coming July 2025Dominik Zawartko ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers’ unveils new uniform for 2025-26 seasonGuillermo Guajardo ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Lakers rumors: Austin Reaves held in ‘high regard’ by rival executivesBenedetto Vitale ·
LeBron James photoshopped in Thunder jersey (number 23)
Thunder trade proposal for LeBron James adds four-time champion to Finals winnersBailey Bassett ·