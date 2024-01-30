Jesse Buss is a co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Assistant General Manager. Here's your chance to see inside Buss' former mansion.

Although everyone knows that Jeanie Buss is the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, it's worth noting that the team is also owned by her youngest brother Jesse Buss. Aside from being a co-owner, the youngest Buss is also the team's Director of Scouting and Assistant General Manager.

Given Buss' role in the decorated Lakers organization, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jesse Buss' $11 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Just a year after the Lakers captured the franchise's 17th NBA title inside the NBA Bubble, Buss celebrated by listing his property in the Brentwood neighborhood of LA with an asking price of nearly $11 million. He ended up selling it for $10.7 million.

Buss purchased the property back in 2018, which saw him shell out $9.75 million. It's worth noting that the property is just a stone's throw away from the home of Lakers star LeBron James.

Here are some photos of Jesse Buss' $10.7 million former mansion in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Buss' former home encompasses 6,500 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Given that it's a luxury home, there are plenty of features that would make anyone want to live here. The home's interior features a spacious living room, an eat-in kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, and a master bedroom with a luxury bath.

Aside from a solid interior, the home also contains a well-designed outdoor space. The property's backyard is highlighted by a good-sized swimming pool with a spa.

Furthermore, there's also a dining area, several lounge areas, and landscaped grassy lawns. With the home's amenities, it is surely a perfect luxury home for any celebrity who wants to reside in the high-profile city of Los Angeles.

Buss has been working in the Los Angeles Lakers organization after inheriting some shares of the team from his father Jerry. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Lakers co-owner can afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jesse Buss' $10.7 million former mansion in Los Angeles.