The Brooklyn Nets control the offseason from a draft picks and cap space standpoint. The Nets were one of the first teams to miss the playoffs due to a disappointing regular season.

However, they are in the driver's seat this offseason with multiple first-round picks and cap flexibility. Including the free agent holds of Thomas, Sharpe, and their four first-round picks, Brooklyn projects to have $45 million in cap room. The $12 million hold of Thomas allows Brooklyn to use room first and then exceed the cap to sign the guard.

Meanwhile, the Nets have until June 29 to exercise the team options of Johnson, Timme, Martin, and Wilson. The four contracts are not guaranteed even if the options are exercised.

Brooklyn Nets hold the keys to the 2025 offseason

The Nets have three priorities this offseason: the draft, cap space, and free agents. Meanwhile, they have open roster spots to keep all five of their draft picks, but would it be wise to do so? They need a quality-over-quantity approach with the first three that aren't theirs. Therefore, they can package their picks to move up in the draft.

They can also use their draft picks to bring in quality players like Jonathan Kuminga and Quentin Grimes. The Nets need offensive development alongside good defense, which can help the team win quickly and avoid opting for a longer rebuild with another top-heavy draft coming in 2026.

The Nets are disappointed after dropping from No. 6 to No. 8, but they still have multiple first-round picks, which can be used to bring raw talent in and can also be aggressive to move up the draft to acquire desired players.

Brooklyn Nets draft trap: who they must avoid at no. 8 and beyond

Kon Knueppel – SF

Knueppel is an elite catch-and-shoot player, shooting 39.5% from three-point range, while his shooting is impressive. The Nets are looking for players who can impact multiple positions on the court. Meanwhile, his limitations in athleticism and self-creation raise more questions about his potential fit in the NBA.

While he plays with physicality, his inability to create space off the dribble and potential defensive liabilities could limit his effectiveness, especially for a team like the Nets that values two-way players.

Tre Johnson – SG

Tre Johnson is a talented scorer who can create his shots in tight spaces. However, his playmaking abilities are still developing, which limits his effectiveness as a primary ball-handler. Meanwhile, his game closely mirrors Cam Thomas's, which could potentially lead to overlapping roles.

A Nets fan on Reddit expressed concern, stating, “He's a taller Cam Thomas. We don't need two uber-talented scorers that can't do anything else”.

The Nets prioritize versatility and defense in their rebuilding strategy. Adding another score-first guard like Johnson, without significant playmaking or defensive prowess, may not address the team's current needs and could lead to redundancy in the backcourt.

Egor Demin – PG

Demin is an exceptional ball handler with strong vision and passing abilities for a 6'9″ guard. His knack for reading defences showcases his maturity and high basketball IQ. Meanwhile, he is also a solid off-ball defender with good instincts. However, he has struggled with his shooting efficiency, posting a 42% field goal percentage, 27.3% from beyond the arc, and 63.4% from the free-throw line during his freshman year.

In addition to his shooting efficiency, he lacks explosiveness, which is required in the current fast-paced NBA games, and often struggles to finish through contact in traffic. Meanwhile, the Nets are seeking players who can make an immediate impact, particularly in scoring and defense. Demin's current limitations in shooting consistency and self-creation suggest he may require significant development time, which may not align with the Nets' immediate objectives.