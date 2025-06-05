The Athletics were dealt another blow by the Minnesota Twins, falling 6–1 in the third game of their season series at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. As a result, the Twins won the last three and outscored the A’s 26–8 across the series. With this latest defeat, the Athletics have now lost nine of their last 10 games. Their only win during that stretch came against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Alarmingly, that victory remains their lone triumph over the past 21 contests. This ongoing slump now matches the worst 21-game stretch in franchise history. That low point was previously recorded in 1916, 1920, and 1943.

Consequently, what once looked like a potential turnaround has collapsed completely. The A’s opened their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a dominant 11–1 win. Rookie Jacob Wilson hit two two-run home runs. Nick Kurtz, Miguel Andújar, and JJ Bleday also contributed solo shots. That win briefly silenced Dodger Stadium and sparked hope for a rebound.

However, the Dodgers quickly responded. They dominated the next two games, including a 19–2 blowout in the finale. After that, the Athletics’ problems continued to grow. They were outscored 13–3 by the San Francisco Giants. In their next series against the Los Angeles Angels, they surrendered 31 runs while scoring just 18. Although they avoided a sweep by winning the third game against the Phillies, that brief success didn’t last. The Houston Astros followed with a two-game sweep, outscoring the Athletics 16–4.

Furthermore, the Toronto Blue Jays added to the A’s misery. They swept four games and outscored the Athletics 39–18. With the latest loss to Minnesota, the A’s have now dropped three straight at home. The team continues to spiral, with no relief in sight, during one of the franchise’s darkest stretches.

In the third game of the series, the Twins struck early. Ryan Jeffers hit a 414-foot solo home run in the first inning. In the eighth, he drew a walk and later scored from first on a single by Trevor Larnach. A misplay in center field by Denzel Clarke allowed Larnach to advance. Harrison Bader also hit a two-run homer in the fifth. Willi Castro added an RBI single in the eighth. On the mound, Zebby Matthews pitched five strong innings. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out four to earn his first win of the season.

Ultimately, the Athletics’ nightmare continues. They have now dropped 20 of their last 21 games. This is no longer just a slump. It is one of the most dismal and historic stretches in the franchise's long history.