In an interview on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment), Shaquille O'Neal spoke about his relationship with Kobe Bryant during their time with the Lakers. Although the duo achieved immense success, winning three-straight NBA titles, their time together was defined by interpersonal drama. O'Neal departed the Lakers in the summer of 2004, ending what became an acrimonious working relationship.

Per Shaquille O'Neal, he wouldn't change anything about his relationship with the Laker legend.

“A lot of people are like if you had it all over to do again would you have a better relationship what would you do. Answer is nothing, I know I drove him crazy because as a leader that’s what you do. I’m sure there’s a lot of guys on your football team that you know are really good, but you know they can be a whole lot better so you push their buttons.

He continued, “Like I used to tell him he wasn’t great, like I don’t give a f—k what they say about you. This is my f—ing team mother f—-er and you follow suit. And it used to drive him crazy. Listen I know I got to average 20 or 30, what are you going to do you little punk. And he was trying to always outdo me.”

During their time as teammates, O'Neal and Bryant often clashed and had a rocky relationship. Early on, Shaq attempted to haze Kobe, but management stepped in and put a stop to it. O'Neal spoke about it on a 2024 episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq.

“I hazed Kobe one time and it's like the FBI came to my room the next morning,” O'Neal said. “They was like, ‘he’s off limits.’ I was like, what you mean he off limits? Like he off limits…Jerry West came down, Mitch Kupchak, Magic brought his punk ass down like hey man leave him alone.”

Bryant's serious, business-like attitude contrasted sharply with O'Neal's playful, lighthearted nature, leading to frequent tension between the two. However, after their careers ended, they were able to reconcile and move past much of their on-court feud.