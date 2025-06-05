Giants outfielder Daniel Johnson finally made his MLB return in a thrilling 6–5 comeback win over the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. The Giants had lost two straight in extra innings to the Padres but broke the streak with this victory. Johnson played a key role in the turnaround.

He went 2-for-4 with two runs, a stolen base, and a game-saving catch in right field. After the game, Johnson smiled and said, “Honestly, it’s a blessing. Speechless. I’ve just enjoyed every moment of it.” He added with a laugh, “Hopefully I’m in the lineup tomorrow.”

"Honestly it's a blessing. Speechless. I've just enjoyed every moment of it." "Hopefully I'm in the lineup tomorrow." 😂 Daniel Johnson is all smiles after going 2-for-4 with two runs, a stolen base, and a game-saving catch in his Giants debut. pic.twitter.com/utY4rE2vMs — KNBR (@KNBR) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reaching this point wasn’t easy for Johnson.

The Washington Nationals selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He began his career with the Auburn Doubledays in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, batting .265 with one home run and 14 RBIs over 62 games. In 2017, he moved up to Single-A Hagerstown, hitting .300 with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs in 88 games.

His performance earned him a promotion to Advanced-A Potomac. There, he kept up the pace, slashing .294/.346/.459 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 42 games. In 2018, injuries limited him to 89 games with Double-A Harrisburg, where he still hit .267 and drove in 31 runs.

He didn’t reach the majors with Washington. That offseason, the team traded him to the Cleveland Guardians (then Indians). Johnson opened the 2019 season with Double-A Akron, launching 10 home runs in just 39 games. He then joined Triple-A Columbus, where he hit .306 with nine homers and 44 RBIs over 84 games.

Article Continues Below

In July 2020, Johnson made his big-league debut in a 2–0 win against Kansas City. A year later, he notched his first MLB home run versus Oakland. Still, Cleveland optioned him back to Triple-A in the 2021 offseason. After 17 games with Columbus, where he hit .217, the team traded him to the Mets. He struggled in Triple-A Syracuse, managing just a .136 average before the Mets released him.

Johnson returned to Washington and signed with Triple-A Rochester, batting .189. He entered free agency and joined the Padres, who assigned him to Double-A San Antonio and then Triple-A El Paso. He bounced back there, hitting 19 home runs and driving in 73 with a .271 average.

The following season, Johnson signed with the Orioles and played 118 games for Triple-A Norfolk. He logged 21 home runs and 76 RBIs but appeared in only one MLB game. After the team removed him from the 40-man roster, he declined the assignment and headed to Mexico. In just 10 games for Caliente de Durango, he hit .429 with five home runs and 12 RBIs.

In May 2025, the Giants signed Johnson and placed him with Triple-A Sacramento. He impressed with a .272 average, six home runs, and 18 RBIs, earning a long-awaited return to the majors.

After years of setbacks, trades, and transitions, Daniel Johnson finally delivered on the big stage. His journey wasn’t simple, but his performance shows he's ready to stay.