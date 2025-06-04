It's obvious that LeBron James isn't too fond of Brian Windhorst, regardless if he's been covering the Los Angeles Lakers star since he was drafted. James let that be known in one of his recent social media posts, and also on his Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash.

In the latest video promoting the next episode, a clip shows Windhorst saying that NBA fans “want to talk about the drama” and that “if [James] sits down with Steve Nash and all he does Xs and Os for an hour, people aren’t going to like that, either.”

James responded to the video, saying, “Long ways from being done!! Sucks they have to listen to 2 guys who know nothing about basketball talk about basketball!”

It doesn't seem like Windhorst knows the success that the podcast is having, and though fans may be interested in drama, they also want to know about the ins and outs of the game. Also, anything that involves James is going to get a lot of viewership, especially since he's not currently playing.

There's no telling where the disconnect with James and Windhorst came from, but it was probably years ago when James realized it.

The LeBron James and Brian Windhorst beef continues

Earlier in the season, James went on The Pat McAfee Show and talked about a list of things, one of which included Windhorst.

“I've seen Brian Windhorst on one of these shows not too long ago… This guy says he's like my f—— best friend,” James said. “These guys are just weird.”

Windhorst has always let it be clear that he has covered James since he was in high school. Throughout that time, Windhorst has probably praised James while also criticizing him, and the media can get out of hand with their takes.

Windhorst ended up speaking on James' comments, and he kept it real on the impact that he's had on his career.

“LeBron doesn’t owe me anything. I owe him a lot. He has been a great friend to my hometown and my alma mater. That I would stand on. Anything else, I would never say or never stand on,” Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland.

James had an interesting year when it came to voicing his thoughts on certain things, and he even got into a back-and-forth with Stephen A. Smith that lasted for about two or three weeks. Everyone is known for James keeping his thoughts close to the vest, but he wasn't having it this season.