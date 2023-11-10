Jessica Alba is an actress who's been working in Hollywood for over 25 years. Let's take a look inside Jessica Alba's $10 million home.

Jessica Alba is a popular actress who's been working in Hollywood since the late 1990s. She has starred in many notable films including Fantastic Four, Sin City, Machete and Valentine's Day, among others. Alba is a Teen Choice Award winner and a Kids' Choice Award winner. Furthermore, she serves as the founder of The Honest Company. Given her success in the film industry, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Jessica Alba's $10 million home in Beverly Hills of Los Angeles, California.

In 2019, Alba starred in the film cKillers Anonymous. Around that same time, Alba decided to move into a new home for her growing family. As a result, she picked up a Beverly Hills mansion for the price of $10 million, according to Today.

Here are some photos of Jessica Alba's $10 million home in Beverly Hills.

Photos courtesy of Architectural Digest

Alba's current home encompasses 8,829 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

With Alba tapping Ellen DeGeneres' designers, Kathleen and Tommy Clements, the home contains several features. These include a good sized living room perfect for family bonding, a family dining room, a children's room, several sitting areas perfect for welcoming guests and a solid master bedroom with a luxe bathtub.

Aside from a lavish interior, the property also features beautifully designed outdoor spaces. The backyard features a resort style swimming pool, an al fresco dining area, a kids playground and plenty of green spaces filled with grassy lawns and various trees.

With a home like this, Alba should have no problems making some core memories with her family. Moreover, it also gives her some space to unwind from the grueling demands of the Hollywood lifestyle.

Alba has been a working actress for over 25 years. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Teen Choice Award winning actress can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Apart from a successful career, Alba also became a respectable entrepreneur after The Honest Company, which produces baby and beauty products. Alba has a net worth of around $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jessica Alba's $10 million home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.